Infosys Share Price Live blog for 23 Nov 2023

1 min read . 08:07 AM IST Trade
Infosys stock price went up today, 23 Nov 2023, by 1.27 %. The stock closed at 1439.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1457.7 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, Infosys opened at 1431.05 and closed at 1439.4. The stock had a high of 1459 and a low of 1431.05. The market capitalization of Infosys was 603,318.36 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 1672.45 and the 52-week low was 1215.45. The stock had a trading volume of 228,307 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Nov 2023, 08:07 AM IST Infosys share price Live :Infosys closed at ₹1439.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Infosys had a volume of 228,307 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the shares was 1439.4.

