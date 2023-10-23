Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys stock plummets as investors react to negative news

On the last day, Infosys opened at ₹1431.95 and closed at ₹1433.45. The stock reached a high of ₹1438.3 and a low of ₹1424.8. The market cap of Infosys is currently ₹590,693.14 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1672.45 and the 52-week low is ₹1215.45. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 583,810 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Infosys share price Live :Infosys trading at ₹1417, down -0.71% from yesterday's ₹1427.2 The current data of Infosys stock shows that the stock price is ₹1417. There has been a percent change of -0.71, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -10.2, which means that the stock has decreased by 10.2 points. Overall, this data suggests a negative trend in the stock performance of Infosys. Click here for Infosys Key Metrics

Infosys share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 1435.71 10 Days 1453.82 20 Days 1456.55 50 Days 1448.76 100 Days 1391.99 300 Days 1410.78

Top active options for Infosys Top active call options for Infosys at 23 Oct 13:29 were at strike price of ₹1440.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1430.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.75 (-70.59%) & ₹1.5 (-65.91%) respectively. Top active put options for Infosys at 23 Oct 13:29 were at strike price of ₹1400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1420.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹9.35 (+59.83%) & ₹23.0 (+57.53%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Infosys share price live: Today's Price range Today, the low price of Infosys stock was ₹1415.65, while the high price reached ₹1432.

Infosys share price Live :Infosys trading at ₹1418.95, down -0.58% from yesterday's ₹1427.2 The current data for Infosys stock shows that the price is ₹1418.95, with a percent change of -0.58 and a net change of -8.25. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 0.58% and by ₹8.25 in absolute terms. Click here for Infosys Board Meetings

Infosys October futures opened at 1415.9 as against previous close of 1412.9 Infosys, a leading IT services company, is currently trading at a spot price of 1417.85. The bid price stands at 1398.95 with a bid quantity of 800, while the offer price is 1399.4 with an offer quantity of 800. The stock has a high open interest of 14546400. Investors can take advantage of these market conditions to buy or sell Infosys shares.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Infosys share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Tata Consultancy Services 3438.0 -56.25 -1.61 3680.0 3011.54 1257981.86 Infosys 1417.95 -9.25 -0.65 1672.45 1215.45 586519.13 HCL Technologies 1249.6 -9.05 -0.72 1311.0 986.1 339099.59 LTI Mindtree 5258.0 -158.8 -2.93 5590.0 4120.0 155535.17 Tech Mahindra 1164.05 -6.5 -0.56 1319.95 982.95 102426.14

Infosys share price Today :Infosys trading at ₹1417.9, down -0.65% from yesterday's ₹1427.2 As of the current data, the stock price of Infosys is ₹1417.9. There has been a percent change of -0.65, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -9.3, which means that the stock price has decreased by ₹9.3.

Infosys share price live: Today's Price range Infosys stock's low price today was ₹1417.45 and the high price was ₹1432.

Top active options for Infosys Top active call options for Infosys at 23 Oct 12:09 were at strike price of ₹1440.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1430.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.7 (-72.55%) & ₹1.6 (-63.64%) respectively. Top active put options for Infosys at 23 Oct 12:09 were at strike price of ₹1400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1420.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹9.3 (+58.97%) & ₹22.4 (+53.42%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Infosys share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 9 9 8 8 Buy 10 10 11 11 Hold 15 14 13 13 Sell 9 9 10 10 Strong Sell 1 1 1 1

Infosys share price Today :Infosys trading at ₹1419.5, down -0.54% from yesterday's ₹1427.2 The current data for Infosys stock shows that its price is ₹1419.5, with a percent change of -0.54 and a net change of -7.7. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.54% and the stock has lost 7.7 points.

Infosys share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Tata Consultancy Services 3453.7 -40.55 -1.16 3680.0 3011.54 1263726.57 Infosys 1419.0 -8.2 -0.57 1672.45 1215.45 586953.45 HCL Technologies 1250.0 -8.65 -0.69 1311.0 986.1 339208.14 LTI Mindtree 5320.0 -96.8 -1.79 5590.0 4120.0 157369.18 Tech Mahindra 1163.2 -7.35 -0.63 1319.95 982.95 102351.35

Infosys share price update :Infosys trading at ₹1418.65, down -0.6% from yesterday's ₹1427.2 The current data for Infosys stock shows that the price is ₹1418.65. There has been a percent change of -0.6, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -8.55, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹8.55.

Infosys October futures opened at 1415.9 as against previous close of 1412.9 Infosys, a renowned IT company, is currently trading at a spot price of 1420. The bid price stands at 1403.3 with a bid quantity of 1200. The offer price is 1403.9, with an offer quantity of 800. The open interest for Infosys is 14,721,600.

Infosys share price live: Today's Price range The low price of Infosys stock today was ₹1418.6 and the high price was ₹1432.

Top active options for Infosys Top active call options for Infosys at 23 Oct 10:40 were at strike price of ₹1440.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1430.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹1.05 (-58.82%) & ₹2.35 (-46.59%) respectively. Top active put options for Infosys at 23 Oct 10:40 were at strike price of ₹1400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1420.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹5.7 (+2.56%) & ₹16.7 (+14.38%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Infosys share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Tata Consultancy Services 3456.65 -37.6 -1.08 3680.0 3011.54 1264805.99 Infosys 1421.6 -5.6 -0.39 1672.45 1215.45 588028.91 HCL Technologies 1250.6 -8.05 -0.64 1311.0 986.1 339370.96 LTI Mindtree 5352.0 -64.8 -1.2 5590.0 4120.0 158315.76 Tech Mahindra 1166.8 -3.75 -0.32 1319.95 982.95 102668.11

Infosys share price NSE Live :Infosys trading at ₹1422.2, down -0.35% from yesterday's ₹1427.2 The current data of Infosys stock shows that the price is ₹1422.2. There has been a percent change of -0.35, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -5, suggesting a decrease of 5 points. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline.

Infosys share price live: Today's Price range Today, Infosys stock reached a low of ₹1423.8 and a high of ₹1432.

Infosys October futures opened at 1415.9 as against previous close of 1412.9 Infosys is currently trading at a spot price of 1427.3. The bid price is 1409.6, with a bid quantity of 800. The offer price is 1409.95, with an offer quantity of 400. The open interest for Infosys is 15,360,800.

Infosys share price update :Infosys trading at ₹1425.35, down -0.13% from yesterday's ₹1427.2 The current stock price of Infosys is ₹1425.35. There has been a percent change of -0.13, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.85, meaning that the stock has decreased by ₹1.85.

Infosys share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -0.27% 3 Months 9.29% 6 Months 16.29% YTD -5.37% 1 Year -4.91%

Infosys share price Today :Infosys trading at ₹1428.95, up 0.12% from yesterday's ₹1427.2 The current data for Infosys stock shows that the stock price is ₹1428.95. There has been a percent change of 0.12, indicating a small increase in the stock price. The net change is 1.75, suggesting that the stock price has increased by this amount.

Infosys share price Live :Infosys closed at ₹1433.45 on last trading day On the last day, Infosys had a BSE volume of 583,810 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹1,433.45.