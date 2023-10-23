Hello User
Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys stock plummets as investors react to negative news

19 min read . 01:42 PM IST Trade
Infosys stock price went down today, 23 Oct 2023, by -0.71 %. The stock closed at 1427.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1417 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, Infosys opened at 1431.95 and closed at 1433.45. The stock reached a high of 1438.3 and a low of 1424.8. The market cap of Infosys is currently 590,693.14 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1672.45 and the 52-week low is 1215.45. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 583,810 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Oct 2023, 01:42 PM IST Infosys share price Live :Infosys trading at ₹1417, down -0.71% from yesterday's ₹1427.2

The current data of Infosys stock shows that the stock price is 1417. There has been a percent change of -0.71, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -10.2, which means that the stock has decreased by 10.2 points. Overall, this data suggests a negative trend in the stock performance of Infosys.

23 Oct 2023, 01:37 PM IST Infosys share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days1435.71
10 Days1453.82
20 Days1456.55
50 Days1448.76
100 Days1391.99
300 Days1410.78
23 Oct 2023, 01:29 PM IST Top active options for Infosys

Top active call options for Infosys at 23 Oct 13:29 were at strike price of 1440.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1430.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.75 (-70.59%) & 1.5 (-65.91%) respectively.

Top active put options for Infosys at 23 Oct 13:29 were at strike price of 1400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1420.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 9.35 (+59.83%) & 23.0 (+57.53%) respectively.

23 Oct 2023, 01:24 PM IST Infosys share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of Infosys stock was 1415.65, while the high price reached 1432.

23 Oct 2023, 01:17 PM IST Infosys share price Live :Infosys trading at ₹1418.95, down -0.58% from yesterday's ₹1427.2

The current data for Infosys stock shows that the price is 1418.95, with a percent change of -0.58 and a net change of -8.25. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 0.58% and by 8.25 in absolute terms.

23 Oct 2023, 12:49 PM IST Infosys October futures opened at 1415.9 as against previous close of 1412.9

Infosys, a leading IT services company, is currently trading at a spot price of 1417.85. The bid price stands at 1398.95 with a bid quantity of 800, while the offer price is 1399.4 with an offer quantity of 800. The stock has a high open interest of 14546400. Investors can take advantage of these market conditions to buy or sell Infosys shares.

23 Oct 2023, 12:33 PM IST Infosys share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tata Consultancy Services3438.0-56.25-1.613680.03011.541257981.86
Infosys1417.95-9.25-0.651672.451215.45586519.13
HCL Technologies1249.6-9.05-0.721311.0986.1339099.59
LTI Mindtree5258.0-158.8-2.935590.04120.0155535.17
Tech Mahindra1164.05-6.5-0.561319.95982.95102426.14
23 Oct 2023, 12:32 PM IST Infosys share price Today :Infosys trading at ₹1417.9, down -0.65% from yesterday's ₹1427.2

As of the current data, the stock price of Infosys is 1417.9. There has been a percent change of -0.65, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -9.3, which means that the stock price has decreased by 9.3.

23 Oct 2023, 12:13 PM IST Infosys share price live: Today's Price range

Infosys stock's low price today was 1417.45 and the high price was 1432.

23 Oct 2023, 12:09 PM IST Top active options for Infosys

Top active call options for Infosys at 23 Oct 12:09 were at strike price of 1440.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1430.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.7 (-72.55%) & 1.6 (-63.64%) respectively.

Top active put options for Infosys at 23 Oct 12:09 were at strike price of 1400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1420.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 9.3 (+58.97%) & 22.4 (+53.42%) respectively.

23 Oct 2023, 11:55 AM IST Infosys share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy9988
Buy10101111
Hold15141313
Sell991010
Strong Sell1111
23 Oct 2023, 11:47 AM IST Infosys share price Today :Infosys trading at ₹1419.5, down -0.54% from yesterday's ₹1427.2

The current data for Infosys stock shows that its price is 1419.5, with a percent change of -0.54 and a net change of -7.7. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.54% and the stock has lost 7.7 points.

23 Oct 2023, 11:31 AM IST Infosys share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tata Consultancy Services3453.7-40.55-1.163680.03011.541263726.57
Infosys1419.0-8.2-0.571672.451215.45586953.45
HCL Technologies1250.0-8.65-0.691311.0986.1339208.14
LTI Mindtree5320.0-96.8-1.795590.04120.0157369.18
Tech Mahindra1163.2-7.35-0.631319.95982.95102351.35
23 Oct 2023, 11:23 AM IST Infosys share price update :Infosys trading at ₹1418.65, down -0.6% from yesterday's ₹1427.2

The current data for Infosys stock shows that the price is 1418.65. There has been a percent change of -0.6, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -8.55, which means that the stock has decreased by 8.55.

23 Oct 2023, 11:21 AM IST Infosys October futures opened at 1415.9 as against previous close of 1412.9

Infosys, a renowned IT company, is currently trading at a spot price of 1420. The bid price stands at 1403.3 with a bid quantity of 1200. The offer price is 1403.9, with an offer quantity of 800. The open interest for Infosys is 14,721,600.

23 Oct 2023, 11:20 AM IST Infosys share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Infosys stock today was 1418.6 and the high price was 1432.

23 Oct 2023, 10:40 AM IST Top active options for Infosys

Top active call options for Infosys at 23 Oct 10:40 were at strike price of 1440.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1430.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 1.05 (-58.82%) & 2.35 (-46.59%) respectively.

Top active put options for Infosys at 23 Oct 10:40 were at strike price of 1400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1420.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 5.7 (+2.56%) & 16.7 (+14.38%) respectively.

23 Oct 2023, 10:33 AM IST Infosys share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tata Consultancy Services3456.65-37.6-1.083680.03011.541264805.99
Infosys1421.6-5.6-0.391672.451215.45588028.91
HCL Technologies1250.6-8.05-0.641311.0986.1339370.96
LTI Mindtree5352.0-64.8-1.25590.04120.0158315.76
Tech Mahindra1166.8-3.75-0.321319.95982.95102668.11
23 Oct 2023, 10:30 AM IST Infosys share price NSE Live :Infosys trading at ₹1422.2, down -0.35% from yesterday's ₹1427.2

The current data of Infosys stock shows that the price is 1422.2. There has been a percent change of -0.35, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -5, suggesting a decrease of 5 points. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline.

23 Oct 2023, 10:26 AM IST Infosys share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Infosys stock reached a low of 1423.8 and a high of 1432.

23 Oct 2023, 10:10 AM IST Infosys October futures opened at 1415.9 as against previous close of 1412.9

Infosys is currently trading at a spot price of 1427.3. The bid price is 1409.6, with a bid quantity of 800. The offer price is 1409.95, with an offer quantity of 400. The open interest for Infosys is 15,360,800.

23 Oct 2023, 09:41 AM IST Infosys share price update :Infosys trading at ₹1425.35, down -0.13% from yesterday's ₹1427.2

The current stock price of Infosys is 1425.35. There has been a percent change of -0.13, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.85, meaning that the stock has decreased by 1.85.

23 Oct 2023, 09:30 AM IST Infosys share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.27%
3 Months9.29%
6 Months16.29%
YTD-5.37%
1 Year-4.91%
23 Oct 2023, 09:16 AM IST Infosys share price Today :Infosys trading at ₹1428.95, up 0.12% from yesterday's ₹1427.2

The current data for Infosys stock shows that the stock price is 1428.95. There has been a percent change of 0.12, indicating a small increase in the stock price. The net change is 1.75, suggesting that the stock price has increased by this amount.

23 Oct 2023, 08:19 AM IST Infosys share price Live :Infosys closed at ₹1433.45 on last trading day

On the last day, Infosys had a BSE volume of 583,810 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 1,433.45.

