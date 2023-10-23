Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys stock plummets as investors react to negative news

On the last day, Infosys opened at ₹1431.95 and closed at ₹1433.45. The stock reached a high of ₹1438.3 and a low of ₹1424.8. The market cap of Infosys is currently ₹590,693.14 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1672.45 and the 52-week low is ₹1215.45. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 583,810 shares.
The current data of Infosys stock shows that the stock price is ₹1417. There has been a percent change of -0.71, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -10.2, which means that the stock has decreased by 10.2 points. Overall, this data suggests a negative trend in the stock performance of Infosys.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|1435.71
|10 Days
|1453.82
|20 Days
|1456.55
|50 Days
|1448.76
|100 Days
|1391.99
|300 Days
|1410.78
Top active call options for Infosys at 23 Oct 13:29 were at strike price of ₹1440.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1430.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.75 (-70.59%) & ₹1.5 (-65.91%) respectively.
Top active put options for Infosys at 23 Oct 13:29 were at strike price of ₹1400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1420.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹9.35 (+59.83%) & ₹23.0 (+57.53%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
Today, the low price of Infosys stock was ₹1415.65, while the high price reached ₹1432.
The current data for Infosys stock shows that the price is ₹1418.95, with a percent change of -0.58 and a net change of -8.25. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 0.58% and by ₹8.25 in absolute terms.
Infosys, a leading IT services company, is currently trading at a spot price of 1417.85. The bid price stands at 1398.95 with a bid quantity of 800, while the offer price is 1399.4 with an offer quantity of 800. The stock has a high open interest of 14546400. Investors can take advantage of these market conditions to buy or sell Infosys shares.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3438.0
|-56.25
|-1.61
|3680.0
|3011.54
|1257981.86
|Infosys
|1417.95
|-9.25
|-0.65
|1672.45
|1215.45
|586519.13
|HCL Technologies
|1249.6
|-9.05
|-0.72
|1311.0
|986.1
|339099.59
|LTI Mindtree
|5258.0
|-158.8
|-2.93
|5590.0
|4120.0
|155535.17
|Tech Mahindra
|1164.05
|-6.5
|-0.56
|1319.95
|982.95
|102426.14
As of the current data, the stock price of Infosys is ₹1417.9. There has been a percent change of -0.65, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -9.3, which means that the stock price has decreased by ₹9.3.
Infosys stock's low price today was ₹1417.45 and the high price was ₹1432.
Top active call options for Infosys at 23 Oct 12:09 were at strike price of ₹1440.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1430.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.7 (-72.55%) & ₹1.6 (-63.64%) respectively.
Top active put options for Infosys at 23 Oct 12:09 were at strike price of ₹1400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1420.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹9.3 (+58.97%) & ₹22.4 (+53.42%) respectively.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|8
|8
|Buy
|10
|10
|11
|11
|Hold
|15
|14
|13
|13
|Sell
|9
|9
|10
|10
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
The current data for Infosys stock shows that its price is ₹1419.5, with a percent change of -0.54 and a net change of -7.7. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.54% and the stock has lost 7.7 points.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3453.7
|-40.55
|-1.16
|3680.0
|3011.54
|1263726.57
|Infosys
|1419.0
|-8.2
|-0.57
|1672.45
|1215.45
|586953.45
|HCL Technologies
|1250.0
|-8.65
|-0.69
|1311.0
|986.1
|339208.14
|LTI Mindtree
|5320.0
|-96.8
|-1.79
|5590.0
|4120.0
|157369.18
|Tech Mahindra
|1163.2
|-7.35
|-0.63
|1319.95
|982.95
|102351.35
The current data for Infosys stock shows that the price is ₹1418.65. There has been a percent change of -0.6, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -8.55, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹8.55.
Infosys, a renowned IT company, is currently trading at a spot price of 1420. The bid price stands at 1403.3 with a bid quantity of 1200. The offer price is 1403.9, with an offer quantity of 800. The open interest for Infosys is 14,721,600.
The low price of Infosys stock today was ₹1418.6 and the high price was ₹1432.
Top active call options for Infosys at 23 Oct 10:40 were at strike price of ₹1440.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1430.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹1.05 (-58.82%) & ₹2.35 (-46.59%) respectively.
Top active put options for Infosys at 23 Oct 10:40 were at strike price of ₹1400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1420.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹5.7 (+2.56%) & ₹16.7 (+14.38%) respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3456.65
|-37.6
|-1.08
|3680.0
|3011.54
|1264805.99
|Infosys
|1421.6
|-5.6
|-0.39
|1672.45
|1215.45
|588028.91
|HCL Technologies
|1250.6
|-8.05
|-0.64
|1311.0
|986.1
|339370.96
|LTI Mindtree
|5352.0
|-64.8
|-1.2
|5590.0
|4120.0
|158315.76
|Tech Mahindra
|1166.8
|-3.75
|-0.32
|1319.95
|982.95
|102668.11
The current data of Infosys stock shows that the price is ₹1422.2. There has been a percent change of -0.35, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -5, suggesting a decrease of 5 points. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline.
Today, Infosys stock reached a low of ₹1423.8 and a high of ₹1432.
Infosys is currently trading at a spot price of 1427.3. The bid price is 1409.6, with a bid quantity of 800. The offer price is 1409.95, with an offer quantity of 400. The open interest for Infosys is 15,360,800.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current stock price of Infosys is ₹1425.35. There has been a percent change of -0.13, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.85, meaning that the stock has decreased by ₹1.85.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.27%
|3 Months
|9.29%
|6 Months
|16.29%
|YTD
|-5.37%
|1 Year
|-4.91%
The current data for Infosys stock shows that the stock price is ₹1428.95. There has been a percent change of 0.12, indicating a small increase in the stock price. The net change is 1.75, suggesting that the stock price has increased by this amount.
On the last day, Infosys had a BSE volume of 583,810 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹1,433.45.
