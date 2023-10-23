Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys stock plummets as investors react to negative news

Infosys share price Live :Infosys trading at ₹1417, down -0.71% from yesterday's ₹1427.2 The current data of Infosys stock shows that the stock price is ₹1417. There has been a percent change of -0.71, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -10.2, which means that the stock has decreased by 10.2 points. Overall, this data suggests a negative trend in the stock performance of Infosys. Click here for Infosys Key Metrics

Infosys share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 1435.71 10 Days 1453.82 20 Days 1456.55 50 Days 1448.76 100 Days 1391.99 300 Days 1410.78 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Top active options for Infosys Top active call options for Infosys at 23 Oct 13:29 were at strike price of ₹1440.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1430.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.75 (-70.59%) & ₹1.5 (-65.91%) respectively. Top active put options for Infosys at 23 Oct 13:29 were at strike price of ₹1400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1420.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹9.35 (+59.83%) & ₹23.0 (+57.53%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Infosys share price live: Today's Price range Today, the low price of Infosys stock was ₹1415.65, while the high price reached ₹1432. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Infosys share price Live :Infosys trading at ₹1418.95, down -0.58% from yesterday's ₹1427.2 The current data for Infosys stock shows that the price is ₹1418.95, with a percent change of -0.58 and a net change of -8.25. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 0.58% and by ₹8.25 in absolute terms. Click here for Infosys Board Meetings

Infosys Live Updates {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Infosys October futures opened at 1415.9 as against previous close of 1412.9 Infosys, a leading IT services company, is currently trading at a spot price of 1417.85. The bid price stands at 1398.95 with a bid quantity of 800, while the offer price is 1399.4 with an offer quantity of 800. The stock has a high open interest of 14546400. Investors can take advantage of these market conditions to buy or sell Infosys shares.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Infosys share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Tata Consultancy Services 3438.0 -56.25 -1.61 3680.0 3011.54 1257981.86 Infosys 1417.95 -9.25 -0.65 1672.45 1215.45 586519.13 HCL Technologies 1249.6 -9.05 -0.72 1311.0 986.1 339099.59 LTI Mindtree 5258.0 -158.8 -2.93 5590.0 4120.0 155535.17 Tech Mahindra 1164.05 -6.5 -0.56 1319.95 982.95 102426.14 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Infosys share price Today :Infosys trading at ₹1417.9, down -0.65% from yesterday's ₹1427.2 As of the current data, the stock price of Infosys is ₹1417.9. There has been a percent change of -0.65, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -9.3, which means that the stock price has decreased by ₹9.3.

Infosys share price live: Today's Price range Infosys stock's low price today was ₹1417.45 and the high price was ₹1432. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Top active options for Infosys Top active call options for Infosys at 23 Oct 12:09 were at strike price of ₹1440.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1430.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.7 (-72.55%) & ₹1.6 (-63.64%) respectively. Top active put options for Infosys at 23 Oct 12:09 were at strike price of ₹1400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1420.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹9.3 (+58.97%) & ₹22.4 (+53.42%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Infosys share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 9 9 8 8 Buy 10 10 11 11 Hold 15 14 13 13 Sell 9 9 10 10 Strong Sell 1 1 1 1

Infosys share price Today :Infosys trading at ₹1419.5, down -0.54% from yesterday's ₹1427.2 The current data for Infosys stock shows that its price is ₹1419.5, with a percent change of -0.54 and a net change of -7.7. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.54% and the stock has lost 7.7 points.

Infosys share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Tata Consultancy Services 3453.7 -40.55 -1.16 3680.0 3011.54 1263726.57 Infosys 1419.0 -8.2 -0.57 1672.45 1215.45 586953.45 HCL Technologies 1250.0 -8.65 -0.69 1311.0 986.1 339208.14 LTI Mindtree 5320.0 -96.8 -1.79 5590.0 4120.0 157369.18 Tech Mahindra 1163.2 -7.35 -0.63 1319.95 982.95 102351.35

Infosys share price update :Infosys trading at ₹1418.65, down -0.6% from yesterday's ₹1427.2 The current data for Infosys stock shows that the price is ₹1418.65. There has been a percent change of -0.6, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -8.55, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹8.55.

Infosys October futures opened at 1415.9 as against previous close of 1412.9 Infosys, a renowned IT company, is currently trading at a spot price of 1420. The bid price stands at 1403.3 with a bid quantity of 1200. The offer price is 1403.9, with an offer quantity of 800. The open interest for Infosys is 14,721,600.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Infosys share price live: Today's Price range The low price of Infosys stock today was ₹1418.6 and the high price was ₹1432.

Top active options for Infosys Top active call options for Infosys at 23 Oct 10:40 were at strike price of ₹1440.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1430.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹1.05 (-58.82%) & ₹2.35 (-46.59%) respectively. Top active put options for Infosys at 23 Oct 10:40 were at strike price of ₹1400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1420.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹5.7 (+2.56%) & ₹16.7 (+14.38%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Infosys share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Tata Consultancy Services 3456.65 -37.6 -1.08 3680.0 3011.54 1264805.99 Infosys 1421.6 -5.6 -0.39 1672.45 1215.45 588028.91 HCL Technologies 1250.6 -8.05 -0.64 1311.0 986.1 339370.96 LTI Mindtree 5352.0 -64.8 -1.2 5590.0 4120.0 158315.76 Tech Mahindra 1166.8 -3.75 -0.32 1319.95 982.95 102668.11

Infosys share price NSE Live :Infosys trading at ₹1422.2, down -0.35% from yesterday's ₹1427.2 The current data of Infosys stock shows that the price is ₹1422.2. There has been a percent change of -0.35, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -5, suggesting a decrease of 5 points. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline.

Infosys share price live: Today's Price range Today, Infosys stock reached a low of ₹1423.8 and a high of ₹1432.

Infosys October futures opened at 1415.9 as against previous close of 1412.9 Infosys is currently trading at a spot price of 1427.3. The bid price is 1409.6, with a bid quantity of 800. The offer price is 1409.95, with an offer quantity of 400. The open interest for Infosys is 15,360,800.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Infosys Live Updates

Infosys share price update :Infosys trading at ₹1425.35, down -0.13% from yesterday's ₹1427.2 The current stock price of Infosys is ₹1425.35. There has been a percent change of -0.13, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.85, meaning that the stock has decreased by ₹1.85.

Infosys share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -0.27% 3 Months 9.29% 6 Months 16.29% YTD -5.37% 1 Year -4.91%

Infosys share price Today :Infosys trading at ₹1428.95, up 0.12% from yesterday's ₹1427.2 The current data for Infosys stock shows that the stock price is ₹1428.95. There has been a percent change of 0.12, indicating a small increase in the stock price. The net change is 1.75, suggesting that the stock price has increased by this amount.