Infosys Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Infosys stock price went down today, 24 Jan 2024, by -0.4 %. The stock closed at 1648.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1642.2 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys Stock Price Today

Infosys Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Infosys stock was 1645.15 and the close price was 1648.75. The stock reached a high of 1675 and a low of 1637.5. The market capitalization of Infosys is 679,689.16 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1665 and the 52-week low is 1215.45. The stock had a BSE volume of 112,596 shares on that day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jan 2024, 08:19 AM IST Infosys share price Live :Infosys closed at ₹1648.75 on last trading day

On the last day, Infosys had a BSE volume of 112,596 shares, with a closing price of 1,648.75.

