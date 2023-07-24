Hello User
Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Stock Soars, Trading in the Green

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:46 AM IST Livemint

Infosys stock price went up today, 24 Jul 2023, by 0.5 %. The stock closed at 1330.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1337 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, Infosys opened at 1321 and closed at 1448.85. The stock had a high of 1350 and a low of 1311.6 during the day. The market capitalization of Infosys is 550,522.21 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1672.45 and the 52-week low is 1215.45. The BSE volume for Infosys shares on that day was 1,625,437.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jul 2023, 09:46 AM IST Infosys share price Live :Infosys trading at ₹1337, up 0.5% from yesterday's ₹1330.4

The current data for Infosys stock shows that the price is 1337, with a percent change of 0.5 and a net change of 6.6. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.5% and the net change in price is 6.6.

24 Jul 2023, 09:37 AM IST Infosys share price update :Infosys trading at ₹1337.85, up 0.56% from yesterday's ₹1330.4

The current data for Infosys stock shows that the price is 1337.85, with a percent change of 0.56 and a net change of 7.45. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

24 Jul 2023, 09:22 AM IST Infosys share price NSE Live :Infosys trading at ₹1345, up 1.1% from yesterday's ₹1330.4

The current data for Infosys stock shows that the price is 1345, with a percent change of 1.1 and a net change of 14.6. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.1% and the net change in price is 14.6. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement and is currently trading at a higher price than before.

24 Jul 2023, 09:05 AM IST Infosys share price Today :Infosys trading at ₹1330.4, down -8.18% from yesterday's ₹1448.85

The current data for Infosys stock shows that its price is 1330.4. There has been a percent change of -8.18, indicating a decrease in the stock value. The net change is -118.45, suggesting a significant drop in the stock price.

24 Jul 2023, 08:27 AM IST Infosys share price Live :Infosys closed at ₹1448.85 yesterday

On the last day of trading, Infosys had a volume of 1,625,437 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1448.85.

