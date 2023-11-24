Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Stock Drops on Negative Trading Day

On the last day of trading, Infosys opened at ₹1465 and closed at ₹1457.7. The stock reached a high of ₹1465.95 and a low of ₹1448. The market capitalization of Infosys is ₹600027.98 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1672.45 and the 52-week low is ₹1215.45. The BSE volume for Infosys was 155331 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.