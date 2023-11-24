Hello User
Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Stock Drops on Negative Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:33 AM IST
Livemint

Infosys stock price went down today, 24 Nov 2023, by -0.43 %. The stock closed at 1449.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1443.45 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys

On the last day of trading, Infosys opened at 1465 and closed at 1457.7. The stock reached a high of 1465.95 and a low of 1448. The market capitalization of Infosys is 600027.98 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1672.45 and the 52-week low is 1215.45. The BSE volume for Infosys was 155331 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Nov 2023, 09:33 AM IST Infosys share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.3%
3 Months0.62%
6 Months11.11%
YTD-3.91%
1 Year-8.46%
24 Nov 2023, 09:10 AM IST Infosys share price Today :Infosys trading at ₹1443.45, down -0.43% from yesterday's ₹1449.75

Infosys stock is currently priced at 1443.45 with a percent change of -0.43 and a net change of -6.3. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

24 Nov 2023, 08:13 AM IST Infosys share price Live :Infosys closed at ₹1457.7 on last trading day

On the last day, Infosys had a trading volume of 155,331 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the shares was 1,457.7.

