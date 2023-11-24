Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Stock Drops on Negative Trading Day

On the last day of trading, Infosys opened at ₹1465 and closed at ₹1457.7. The stock reached a high of ₹1465.95 and a low of ₹1448. The market capitalization of Infosys is ₹600027.98 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1672.45 and the 52-week low is ₹1215.45. The BSE volume for Infosys was 155331 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.3%
|3 Months
|0.62%
|6 Months
|11.11%
|YTD
|-3.91%
|1 Year
|-8.46%
Infosys stock is currently priced at ₹1443.45 with a percent change of -0.43 and a net change of -6.3. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day, Infosys had a trading volume of 155,331 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the shares was ₹1,457.7.
