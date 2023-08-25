Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

On the last day, Infosys opened at ₹1418.65 and closed at ₹1407.7. The stock reached a high of ₹1425.25 and a low of ₹1414.4 during the day. The market capitalization of Infosys is ₹589,546.35 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1672.45, while the 52-week low is ₹1215.45. The stock had a trading volume of 254,317 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Infosys share price Live :Infosys trading at ₹1419.8, down -0.33% from yesterday's ₹1424.5
As of the current data, the stock price of Infosys is ₹1419.8. There has been a percent change of -0.33, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -4.7, which means the stock price has decreased by ₹4.7.
Click here for Infosys Profit Loss
Infosys share price update :Infosys trading at ₹1418.55, down -0.42% from yesterday's ₹1424.5
The current data for Infosys stock shows that its price is ₹1418.55. There has been a percent change of -0.42 and a net change of -5.95. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.42% and the value has decreased by ₹5.95.
Infosys Live Updates
INFOSYS
INFOSYS
Infosys share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.85%
|3 Months
|3.49%
|6 Months
|-8.2%
|YTD
|-5.61%
|1 Year
|-7.41%
Infosys share price Today :Infosys trading at ₹1424.5, up 1.19% from yesterday's ₹1407.7
As of the current data, the stock price of Infosys is ₹1424.5. The stock has seen a percent change of 1.19, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 16.8, reflecting a positive movement. Overall, the stock of Infosys has shown positive growth in the given period.
Infosys share price Live :Infosys closed at ₹1407.7 on last trading day
On the last day, the volume of Infosys shares traded on the BSE was 254,317 shares. The closing price of these shares was ₹1407.7.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!