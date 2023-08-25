Hello User
Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:01 AM IST Livemint

Infosys stock price went down today, 25 Aug 2023, by -0.33 %. The stock closed at 1424.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1419.8 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys

On the last day, Infosys opened at 1418.65 and closed at 1407.7. The stock reached a high of 1425.25 and a low of 1414.4 during the day. The market capitalization of Infosys is 589,546.35 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1672.45, while the 52-week low is 1215.45. The stock had a trading volume of 254,317 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Aug 2023, 10:01 AM IST Infosys share price Live :Infosys trading at ₹1419.8, down -0.33% from yesterday's ₹1424.5

As of the current data, the stock price of Infosys is 1419.8. There has been a percent change of -0.33, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -4.7, which means the stock price has decreased by 4.7.

Click here for Infosys Profit Loss

25 Aug 2023, 09:40 AM IST Infosys share price update :Infosys trading at ₹1418.55, down -0.42% from yesterday's ₹1424.5

The current data for Infosys stock shows that its price is 1418.55. There has been a percent change of -0.42 and a net change of -5.95. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.42% and the value has decreased by 5.95.

25 Aug 2023, 09:33 AM IST Infosys Live Updates

25 Aug 2023, 09:31 AM IST Infosys share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.85%
3 Months3.49%
6 Months-8.2%
YTD-5.61%
1 Year-7.41%
25 Aug 2023, 09:04 AM IST Infosys share price Today :Infosys trading at ₹1424.5, up 1.19% from yesterday's ₹1407.7

As of the current data, the stock price of Infosys is 1424.5. The stock has seen a percent change of 1.19, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 16.8, reflecting a positive movement. Overall, the stock of Infosys has shown positive growth in the given period.

25 Aug 2023, 08:08 AM IST Infosys share price Live :Infosys closed at ₹1407.7 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of Infosys shares traded on the BSE was 254,317 shares. The closing price of these shares was 1407.7.

