Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Stock Dips in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:22 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Infosys stock price went down today, 25 Jan 2024, by -0.58 %. The stock closed at 1674.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1664.8 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys Stock Price Today

Infosys Share Price Today : Infosys' stock opened at 1655.2 and closed at 1642.2 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 1679.8 and a low of 1644.3. The company's market capitalization is 693057.79 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1665 and 1215.45 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 1137421 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jan 2024, 09:22 AM IST Infosys share price Today :Infosys trading at ₹1664.8, down -0.58% from yesterday's ₹1674.5

The current data of Infosys stock shows that the price is 1664.8 with a percent change of -0.58. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.58% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -9.7, indicating a decrease of 9.7 from the previous closing price.

25 Jan 2024, 08:15 AM IST Infosys share price Live :Infosys closed at ₹1642.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Infosys was 1,137,421 shares. The closing price for the stock was 1642.2.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.