Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Stock Dips in Trading Today

Infosys Share Price Today : Infosys' stock opened at ₹1655.2 and closed at ₹1642.2 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹1679.8 and a low of ₹1644.3. The company's market capitalization is ₹693057.79 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1665 and ₹1215.45 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 1137421 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Infosys stock shows that the price is ₹1664.8 with a percent change of -0.58. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.58% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -9.7, indicating a decrease of ₹9.7 from the previous closing price.
On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Infosys was 1,137,421 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹1642.2.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!