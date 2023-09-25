Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Stock Plummets as Investors React Negatively

On the last day, Infosys opened at ₹1494.35 and closed at ₹1501.85. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹1506.7, while the lowest price was ₹1485.9. The market capitalization of Infosys stands at ₹619,141.41 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1672.45, while the 52-week low is ₹1215.45. The BSE volume for Infosys shares on the last day was 411,402.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Based on the current data, the stock price of Infosys is ₹1496. There has been a percent change of -0.39, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -5.85, suggesting a decrease of ₹5.85 in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, Infosys had a volume of 411,402 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock on that day was ₹1501.85.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!