Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Stock Plummets as Investors React Negatively

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Infosys stock price went down today, 25 Sep 2023, by -0.39 %. The stock closed at 1501.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1496 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys

On the last day, Infosys opened at 1494.35 and closed at 1501.85. The highest price recorded during the day was 1506.7, while the lowest price was 1485.9. The market capitalization of Infosys stands at 619,141.41 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1672.45, while the 52-week low is 1215.45. The BSE volume for Infosys shares on the last day was 411,402.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Sep 2023, 09:00 AM IST Infosys share price Today :Infosys trading at ₹1496, down -0.39% from yesterday's ₹1501.85

Based on the current data, the stock price of Infosys is 1496. There has been a percent change of -0.39, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -5.85, suggesting a decrease of 5.85 in the stock price.

25 Sep 2023, 08:04 AM IST Infosys share price Live :Infosys closed at ₹1501.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Infosys had a volume of 411,402 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock on that day was 1501.85.

