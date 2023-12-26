Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys stock plunges as investors sell off

Infosys Share Price Today : On the last day, Infosys opened at ₹1544.95 and closed at ₹1536.25. The stock had a high of ₹1565.9 and a low of ₹1523.4. The market capitalization of Infosys was ₹646,492.54 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹1620 and the 52-week low was ₹1215.45. The BSE volume for Infosys was 610,057 shares.
Infosys is a leading global technology services company with a spot price of 1533.95. The bid price is slightly higher at 1535.2 and the offer price is 1535.6. The bid quantity stands at 800 shares, while the offer quantity is 400 shares. The open interest for Infosys is 17984800.
As of the current data, Infosys stock is priced at ₹1533.4. There has been a decrease in the stock price by -1.83%, resulting in a net change of -28.6. This indicates a decline in the value of Infosys stock.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.98%
|3 Months
|-3.03%
|6 Months
|23.55%
|YTD
|3.63%
|1 Year
|2.68%
The current data of Infosys stock shows that the stock price is ₹1562. There has been a percent change of 1.68, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 25.75, which means that the stock price has increased by ₹25.75.
On the last day of trading for Infosys on BSE, the volume of shares traded was 610,057. The closing price for the stock was ₹1536.25.
