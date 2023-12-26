Hello User
Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys stock plunges as investors sell off

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:00 AM IST
Infosys stock price went down today, 26 Dec 2023, by -1.83 %. The stock closed at 1562 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1533.4 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys Stock Price Today

Infosys Share Price Today : On the last day, Infosys opened at 1544.95 and closed at 1536.25. The stock had a high of 1565.9 and a low of 1523.4. The market capitalization of Infosys was 646,492.54 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 1620 and the 52-week low was 1215.45. The BSE volume for Infosys was 610,057 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Dec 2023, 10:00 AM IST Infosys December futures opened at 1534.4 as against previous close of 1566.85

Infosys is a leading global technology services company with a spot price of 1533.95. The bid price is slightly higher at 1535.2 and the offer price is 1535.6. The bid quantity stands at 800 shares, while the offer quantity is 400 shares. The open interest for Infosys is 17984800.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Dec 2023, 09:52 AM IST Infosys Live Updates

26 Dec 2023, 09:48 AM IST Infosys share price Live :Infosys trading at ₹1533.4, down -1.83% from yesterday's ₹1562

As of the current data, Infosys stock is priced at 1533.4. There has been a decrease in the stock price by -1.83%, resulting in a net change of -28.6. This indicates a decline in the value of Infosys stock.

Click here for Infosys Profit Loss

26 Dec 2023, 09:43 AM IST Infosys share price falls almost 3% on $1.5 billion deal termination, weighs on Nifty IT index

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/infosys-share-price-falls-almost-3-on-ai-deal-termination-weighs-on-nifty-it-index-11703563315087.html

26 Dec 2023, 09:38 AM IST Infosys share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.98%
3 Months-3.03%
6 Months23.55%
YTD3.63%
1 Year2.68%
26 Dec 2023, 09:01 AM IST Infosys share price Today :Infosys trading at ₹1562, up 1.68% from yesterday's ₹1536.25

The current data of Infosys stock shows that the stock price is 1562. There has been a percent change of 1.68, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 25.75, which means that the stock price has increased by 25.75.

26 Dec 2023, 08:04 AM IST Infosys share price Live :Infosys closed at ₹1536.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Infosys on BSE, the volume of shares traded was 610,057. The closing price for the stock was 1536.25.

