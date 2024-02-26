Infosys Share Price Live blog for 26 Feb 2024

Infosys Share Price Today : The last day of Infosys saw the open price at ₹1695.6, closing at ₹1680.25. The stock had a high of ₹1698.6 and a low of ₹1672. The market capitalization stood at ₹694106.9 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1731 and a 52-week low of ₹1215.45. The BSE volume for the day was 221,212 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.