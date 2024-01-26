Hello User
Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Stock Plummets as Investors React Negatively

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:09 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Infosys stock price went down today, 26 Jan 2024, by -0.22 %. The stock closed at 1674.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1670.8 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys Stock Price Today

Infosys Share Price Today : On the last day, Infosys opened at 1668.15 and closed at 1674.5. The stock had a high of 1680.45 and a low of 1657.65. The market capitalization of Infosys is 691,526.4 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1665 and the 52-week low is 1215.45. The BSE volume for the day was 1,207,422 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jan 2024, 09:09 AM IST Infosys share price Today :Infosys trading at ₹1670.8, down -0.22% from yesterday's ₹1674.5

The current data of Infosys stock shows that the price is 1670.8 with a percent change of -0.22 and a net change of -3.7. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

26 Jan 2024, 08:02 AM IST Infosys share price Live :Infosys closed at ₹1674.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Infosys had a volume of 1,207,422 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 1,674.5.

