Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day
LIVE UPDATES

Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

1 min read . Updated: 26 Jul 2023, 09:47 AM IST Livemint

Infosys stock price went up today, 26 Jul 2023, by 0.48 %. The stock closed at 1334.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1341.0 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

InfosysPremium
Infosys

On the last day, Infosys' stock opened at 1332.05 and closed at 1337.25. The highest price reached during the day was 1342.5, while the lowest was 1324.25. The market capitalization of Infosys is 552318.07 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1672.45, while the 52-week low is 1215.45. The BSE volume for the day was 478,063 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jul 2023, 09:47:18 AM IST

Infosys share price Live :Infosys trading at ₹1341.0, up 0.48% from yesterday's ₹1334.6

The current data for Infosys stock is as follows: Price: 1341.0, Percent Change: 0.48, Net Change: 6.4. This means that the stock price of Infosys has increased by 0.48% or 6.4 points.

Click here for Infosys Profit Loss

26 Jul 2023, 09:31:41 AM IST

Infosys share price update :Infosys trading at ₹1342, up 0.55% from yesterday's ₹1334.6

The current data of Infosys stock shows that the stock price is at 1342. There has been a positive percent change of 0.55, indicating an increase in value. The net change is 7.4, which means that the stock has gained 7.4 points. Overall, this data suggests that Infosys stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

26 Jul 2023, 09:31:33 AM IST

Infosys Live Updates

26 Jul 2023, 09:22:40 AM IST

Infosys share price NSE Live :Infosys trading at ₹1341, up 0.48% from yesterday's ₹1334.6

The current data shows that Infosys stock has a price of 1341. There has been a 0.48% increase in the stock price, with a net change of 6.4. This indicates that the stock has seen a slight positive movement.

26 Jul 2023, 09:03:21 AM IST

Infosys share price Today :Infosys trading at ₹1334.6, down -0.2% from yesterday's ₹1337.25

The current data for Infosys stock shows that the price is 1334.6. There has been a percent change of -0.2, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -2.65, suggesting that the stock has decreased by 2.65.

26 Jul 2023, 08:27:40 AM IST

Infosys share price Live :Infosys closed at ₹1337.25 yesterday

On the last day of trading for Infosys on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 478,063. The closing price for the shares was 1337.25.

