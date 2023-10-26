Hello User
Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys closed today at 1357.8, down -0.9% from yesterday's 1370.1

27 min read . 26 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

Infosys stock price went down today, 26 Oct 2023, by -0.9 %. The stock closed at 1370.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1357.8 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys

Infosys opened at 1402.85 and closed at 1408.95 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 1402.85 and a low of 1362 during the day. The market capitalization of Infosys is 567,060.45 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1672.45 and the 52-week low is 1215.45. The BSE volume for Infosys was 315,067 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Oct 2023, 06:47 PM IST Infosys share price NSE Live :Infosys closed today at ₹1357.8, down -0.9% from yesterday's ₹1370.1

Infosys stock closed at 1357.8, which represents a decrease of 0.9% from the previous day's closing price of 1370.1. The net change in the stock price was -12.3.

26 Oct 2023, 06:23 PM IST Infosys share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tata Consultancy Services3337.75-52.1-1.543680.03070.31221299.87
Infosys1357.8-12.3-0.91672.451215.45561638.75
HCL Technologies1231.452.450.21311.01011.6334174.29
LTI Mindtree5169.05-34.35-0.665590.04120.0152903.97
Tech Mahindra1116.0-25.7-2.251319.95982.9598198.16
26 Oct 2023, 05:47 PM IST Infosys share price live: Today's Price range

The Infosys stock had a low price of 1353.85 and a high price of 1374.45 for the current day.

26 Oct 2023, 03:24 PM IST Infosys Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price for Infosys Ltd stock is 1185.30, while the 52-week high price is 1672.60.

26 Oct 2023, 03:20 PM IST Infosys October futures opened at 1357.0 as against previous close of 1370.0

Infosys, one of the leading IT services companies, is currently trading at a spot price of 1359.6. The bid price stands at 1362.4, while the offer price is slightly higher at 1362.95. Both bid and offer quantities are at 400. The open interest for Infosys is 4395600.

26 Oct 2023, 03:19 PM IST Infosys share price Today :Infosys trading at ₹1360, down -0.74% from yesterday's ₹1370.1

The current data shows that the stock price of Infosys is 1360, with a percent change of -0.74 and a net change of -10.1. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.74% and the net change is -10.1.

26 Oct 2023, 02:52 PM IST Top active options for Infosys

Top active call options for Infosys at 26 Oct 14:52 were at strike price of 1400.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 1450.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 16.55 (-20.81%) & 5.55 (-29.3%) respectively.

Top active put options for Infosys at 26 Oct 14:52 were at strike price of 1350.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 1300.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 23.6 (+18.0%) & 10.6 (+19.1%) respectively.

26 Oct 2023, 02:40 PM IST Infosys share price update :Infosys trading at ₹1360, down -0.74% from yesterday's ₹1370.1

The current data of Infosys stock shows that the stock price is 1360, with a percent change of -0.74 and a net change of -10.1. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.74% and the net change is a decrease of 10.1.

26 Oct 2023, 02:39 PM IST Infosys share price live: Stock Peers

26 Oct 2023, 02:19 PM IST Infosys share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Infosys stock reached a low of 1353.85 and a high of 1374.45.

26 Oct 2023, 02:03 PM IST Infosys October futures opened at 1357.0 as against previous close of 1370.0

Infosys is a leading global IT services company with a spot price of 1363.9. The bid price stands at 1363.65, while the offer price is 1364.05. The offer quantity is 400 shares, matched by a bid quantity of 400 shares. The stock has an open interest of 4,472,400 shares.

26 Oct 2023, 01:41 PM IST Infosys share price update :Infosys trading at ₹1364.2, down -0.43% from yesterday's ₹1370.1

The current data of Infosys stock shows that the stock price is 1364.2, with a percent change of -0.43 and a net change of -5.9. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

26 Oct 2023, 01:33 PM IST Top active options for Infosys

Top active call options for Infosys at 26 Oct 13:33 were at strike price of 1400.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 1500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 19.05 (-8.85%) & 2.75 (-20.29%) respectively.

Top active put options for Infosys at 26 Oct 13:33 were at strike price of 1350.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 1300.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 20.6 (+3.0%) & 9.3 (+4.49%) respectively.

26 Oct 2023, 01:33 PM IST Infosys share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days1430.61
10 Days1447.25
20 Days1452.19
50 Days1449.05
100 Days1392.85
300 Days1409.30
26 Oct 2023, 01:24 PM IST Infosys share price live: Today's Price range

The Infosys stock reached a low of 1353.85 and a high of 1374.45 on the current day.

26 Oct 2023, 01:19 PM IST Infosys share price update :Infosys trading at ₹1367, down -0.23% from yesterday's ₹1370.1

The current data for Infosys stock shows that the price is 1367 with a percent change of -0.23. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.23% compared to the previous trading session. The net change is -3.1, indicating that the stock has decreased by 3.1.

26 Oct 2023, 12:42 PM IST Infosys October futures opened at 1357.0 as against previous close of 1370.0

Infosys is currently trading at a spot price of 1366.05. The bid price stands at 1364.7 with a bid quantity of 400, while the offer price is 1365.35 with an offer quantity of 400. The open interest for Infosys is 4701200.

26 Oct 2023, 12:41 PM IST Infosys share price live: Stock Peers

26 Oct 2023, 12:39 PM IST Infosys share price Live :Infosys trading at ₹1364.55, down -0.41% from yesterday's ₹1370.1

The current data shows that the stock price of Infosys is 1364.55. There has been a percent change of -0.41, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -5.55, suggesting a decrease of 5.55 in the stock price. Overall, the stock price of Infosys has experienced a slight decline.

Click here for Infosys AGM

26 Oct 2023, 12:12 PM IST Infosys share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Infosys stock today was 1353.85, while the high price was 1374.45.

26 Oct 2023, 12:07 PM IST Top active options for Infosys

Top active call options for Infosys at 26 Oct 12:07 were at strike price of 1400.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 1500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 21.5 (+2.87%) & 0.05 (-66.67%) respectively.

Top active put options for Infosys at 26 Oct 12:07 were at strike price of 1350.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 1300.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 18.8 (-6.0%) & 8.45 (-5.06%) respectively.

26 Oct 2023, 11:58 AM IST Infosys share price Today :Infosys trading at ₹1369.65, down -0.03% from yesterday's ₹1370.1

The current data for Infosys stock shows that the price is 1369.65, with a percent change of -0.03 and a net change of -0.45. This means that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.03% and has a net decrease of 0.45.

26 Oct 2023, 11:30 AM IST Infosys share price live: Stock Peers

26 Oct 2023, 11:27 AM IST Infosys October futures opened at 1357.0 as against previous close of 1370.0

Infosys stock is currently trading at a spot price of 1360. The bid price and offer price are both 1360.0 and 1360.45 respectively. The bid and offer quantities are both 400. The open interest for Infosys is 4,794,800.

26 Oct 2023, 11:16 AM IST Infosys share price NSE Live :Infosys trading at ₹1359.15, down -0.8% from yesterday's ₹1370.1

As of the current data, the stock price of Infosys is 1359.15. There has been a percent change of -0.8 and a net change of -10.95. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.8% and the value has decreased by 10.95 compared to the previous trading session.

26 Oct 2023, 11:15 AM IST Infosys share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Infosys stock reached a low of 1353.85 and a high of 1370.95.

26 Oct 2023, 10:50 AM IST Top active options for Infosys

Top active call options for Infosys at 26 Oct 10:50 were at strike price of 1400.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 1500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 17.65 (-15.55%) & 0.05 (-66.67%) respectively.

Top active put options for Infosys at 26 Oct 10:50 were at strike price of 1350.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 1300.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 22.75 (+13.75%) & 10.55 (+18.54%) respectively.

26 Oct 2023, 10:35 AM IST Infosys share price live: Stock Peers

26 Oct 2023, 10:25 AM IST Infosys share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Infosys reached a low of 1353.85 and a high of 1370.95 on the current day.

26 Oct 2023, 10:23 AM IST Infosys share price Today :Infosys trading at ₹1362.25, down -0.57% from yesterday's ₹1370.1

As of the current data, the stock price of Infosys is 1362.25. It has experienced a percent change of -0.57, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -7.85, which means the stock has decreased by this amount. Overall, the stock price of Infosys has seen a small decline.

26 Oct 2023, 10:16 AM IST Infosys October futures opened at 1357.0 as against previous close of 1370.0

Infosys, a leading IT company, has a current spot price of 1366.6. The bid price is slightly lower at 1365.1, with a bid quantity of 400. The offer price is 1365.5, with an offer quantity of 800. The stock has an open interest of 5290800. Overall, Infosys is a popular stock with active trading activity.

26 Oct 2023, 10:01 AM IST Infosys share price update :Infosys trading at ₹1365.5, down -0.34% from yesterday's ₹1370.1

As per the given data, the current stock price of Infosys is 1365.5. The percent change is -0.34, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -4.6, which means the stock price has decreased by 4.6.

26 Oct 2023, 09:35 AM IST Infosys share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.02%
3 Months5.79%
6 Months11.61%
YTD-9.16%
1 Year-10.24%
26 Oct 2023, 09:24 AM IST Infosys share price Today :Infosys trading at ₹1356.75, down -0.97% from yesterday's ₹1370.1

As of the current data, the stock price of Infosys is 1356.75. There has been a percent change of -0.97, indicating a decrease in value, and a net change of -13.35. This suggests that the stock has experienced a decline in price.

26 Oct 2023, 08:22 AM IST Infosys share price Live :Infosys closed at ₹1408.95 on last trading day

On the last day, the trading volume for Infosys on the BSE was 315,067 shares. The closing price for the stock was 1,408.95.

