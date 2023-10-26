Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys closed today at 1357.8, down -0.9% from yesterday's 1370.1

Infosys share price NSE Live :Infosys closed today at ₹1357.8, down -0.9% from yesterday's ₹1370.1 Infosys stock closed at ₹1357.8, which represents a decrease of 0.9% from the previous day's closing price of ₹1370.1. The net change in the stock price was -12.3.

Infosys share price live: Today's Price range The Infosys stock had a low price of ₹1353.85 and a high price of ₹1374.45 for the current day.

Infosys Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52-week low price for Infosys Ltd stock is 1185.30, while the 52-week high price is 1672.60. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Top active options for Infosys Top active call options for Infosys at 26 Oct 14:52 were at strike price of ₹1400.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹1450.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹16.55 (-20.81%) & ₹5.55 (-29.3%) respectively. Top active put options for Infosys at 26 Oct 14:52 were at strike price of ₹1350.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹1300.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹23.6 (+18.0%) & ₹10.6 (+19.1%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Infosys share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 1430.61 10 Days 1447.25 20 Days 1452.19 50 Days 1449.05 100 Days 1392.85 300 Days 1409.30

Infosys Live Updates

Infosys share price Live :Infosys trading at ₹1364.55, down -0.41% from yesterday's ₹1370.1 The current data shows that the stock price of Infosys is ₹1364.55. There has been a percent change of -0.41, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -5.55, suggesting a decrease of ₹5.55 in the stock price. Overall, the stock price of Infosys has experienced a slight decline. Click here for Infosys AGM

Infosys share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Tata Consultancy Services 3346.0 -43.85 -1.29 3680.0 3070.3 1224318.59 Infosys 1361.25 -8.85 -0.65 1672.45 1215.45 563065.81 HCL Technologies 1226.1 -2.9 -0.24 1311.0 1011.6 332722.48 LTI Mindtree 5095.9 -107.5 -2.07 5590.0 4120.0 150740.15 Tech Mahindra 1106.5 -35.2 -3.08 1319.95 982.95 97362.25

Infosys October futures opened at 1357.0 as against previous close of 1370.0 Infosys, a leading IT company, has a current spot price of 1366.6. The bid price is slightly lower at 1365.1, with a bid quantity of 400. The offer price is 1365.5, with an offer quantity of 800. The stock has an open interest of 5290800. Overall, Infosys is a popular stock with active trading activity.

Infosys Live Updates

Infosys share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -5.02% 3 Months 5.79% 6 Months 11.61% YTD -9.16% 1 Year -10.24%

