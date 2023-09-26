comScore
Active Stocks
Tue Sep 26 2023 10:10:54
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 130.15 2.2%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 242.85 1.36%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 443.6 0.23%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,534 0.15%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 594.05 -0.01%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Stocks Plunge Amidst Market Turmoil
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Stocks Plunge Amidst Market Turmoil

1 min read . Updated: 26 Sep 2023, 10:10 AM IST
Livemint

Infosys stock price went down today, 26 Sep 2023, by -0.46 %. The stock closed at 1474.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1468 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

InfosysPremium
Infosys

On the last day, Infosys opened at 1494.95 and closed at 1496. The highest price for the day was 1494.95, while the lowest price was 1471.65. The market cap for Infosys is 610,346.78 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1672.45 and the 52-week low is 1215.45. The BSE volume for Infosys shares was 438,533 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Sep 2023, 10:10:46 AM IST

Infosys September futures opened at 1472.45 as against previous close of 1475.0

Infosys is a technology company that focuses on consulting, outsourcing, and next-generation services. The stock is currently trading at a spot price of 1468.55, with a bid price of 1469.0 and an offer price of 1469.45. The offer quantity is 800, and the bid quantity is 400. The open interest for Infosys is 17,257,200.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Sep 2023, 09:57:34 AM IST

Infosys Live Updates

26 Sep 2023, 09:52:01 AM IST

Infosys share price update :Infosys trading at ₹1468, down -0.46% from yesterday's ₹1474.75

As of the current data, the stock price of Infosys is 1468, with a decrease of 0.46%. The net change in the stock price is -6.75.

26 Sep 2023, 09:31:40 AM IST

Infosys share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.48%
3 Months10.68%
6 Months6.13%
YTD-2.26%
1 Year7.96%
26 Sep 2023, 09:10:32 AM IST

Infosys share price Today :Infosys trading at ₹1478.35, up 0.24% from yesterday's ₹1474.75

The current data of Infosys stock shows that the stock price is 1478.35. There has been a percent change of 0.24, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 3.6, indicating a positive change in the stock price of 3.6. Overall, the stock of Infosys has shown a slight increase in value.

26 Sep 2023, 08:01:28 AM IST

Infosys share price Live :Infosys closed at ₹1496 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of shares for Infosys on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 438,533. The closing price of Infosys shares on this day was 1496.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App