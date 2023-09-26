Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Stocks Plunge Amidst Market Turmoil

On the last day, Infosys opened at ₹1494.95 and closed at ₹1496. The highest price for the day was ₹1494.95, while the lowest price was ₹1471.65. The market cap for Infosys is ₹610,346.78 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1672.45 and the 52-week low is ₹1215.45. The BSE volume for Infosys shares was 438,533 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Infosys September futures opened at 1472.45 as against previous close of 1475.0 Infosys is a technology company that focuses on consulting, outsourcing, and next-generation services. The stock is currently trading at a spot price of 1468.55, with a bid price of 1469.0 and an offer price of 1469.45. The offer quantity is 800, and the bid quantity is 400. The open interest for Infosys is 17,257,200.

Infosys share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -2.48% 3 Months 10.68% 6 Months 6.13% YTD -2.26% 1 Year 7.96%

