Infosys Share Price Live blog for 27 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST
Livemint

Infosys stock price went down today, 27 Dec 2023, by -1.12 %. The stock closed at 1562 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1544.5 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys Stock Price Today

Infosys Share Price Today : On the last day, Infosys opened at a price of 1531 and closed at 1562. The highest price for the day was 1548, while the lowest price was 1522.5. The market capitalization of Infosys is 639,251.36 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1620, and the 52-week low is 1215.45. A total of 239,755 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Dec 2023, 08:02 AM IST Infosys share price Live :Infosys closed at ₹1562 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of Infosys shares traded on the BSE was 239,755. The closing price of the shares was 1562.

