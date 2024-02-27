Hello User
Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Stock Plummets as Investors React to Negative News

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Infosys stock price went down today, 27 Feb 2024, by -1.09 %. The stock closed at 1677 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1658.65 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys Stock Price Today

Infosys Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Infosys opened at 1672.7 and closed at 1677. The stock reached a high of 1674.5 and a low of 1645. The market capitalization of Infosys stood at 686511.88 crores. The 52-week high for the stock was 1731, and the 52-week low was 1215.45. The BSE trading volume for Infosys was 144,855 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Feb 2024, 09:07 AM IST Infosys share price Today :Infosys trading at ₹1658.65, down -1.09% from yesterday's ₹1677

The current price of Infosys stock is 1658.65 with a percent change of -1.09 and a net change of -18.35. This indicates a decrease in the stock price. Investors may be monitoring the stock closely for any further changes in the coming days.

27 Feb 2024, 08:01 AM IST Infosys share price Live :Infosys closed at ₹1677 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Infosys was 144,855 shares with a closing price of 1677.

