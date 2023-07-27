Infosys Share Price Live blog for 27 Jul 2023

1 min read.Updated: 27 Jul 2023, 08:24 AM ISTLivemint
Infosys stock price went up today, 27 Jul 2023, by 1.07 %. The stock closed at 1334.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1348.85 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Infosys opened at a price of ₹1341 and closed at ₹1334.6. The high for the day was ₹1350.5, while the low was ₹1339.2. The market capitalization of Infosys is ₹558,215.37 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1672.45, and the 52-week low is ₹1215.45. The BSE volume for the day was 460,905 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
27 Jul 2023, 08:24:57 AM IST
