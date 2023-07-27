comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Infosys Share Price Live blog for 27 Jul 2023
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Infosys Share Price Live blog for 27 Jul 2023

1 min read . Updated: 27 Jul 2023, 08:24 AM IST Livemint

Infosys stock price went up today, 27 Jul 2023, by 1.07 %. The stock closed at 1334.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1348.85 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

InfosysPremium
Infosys

On the last day, Infosys opened at a price of 1341 and closed at 1334.6. The high for the day was 1350.5, while the low was 1339.2. The market capitalization of Infosys is 558,215.37 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1672.45, and the 52-week low is 1215.45. The BSE volume for the day was 460,905 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Jul 2023, 08:24:57 AM IST

Infosys share price Live :Infosys closed at ₹1334.6 yesterday

On the last day of trading for Infosys on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 460,905. The closing price for the shares was 1334.6.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout