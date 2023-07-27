Infosys Share Price Live blog for 27 Jul 2023

On the last day, Infosys opened at a price of ₹1341 and closed at ₹1334.6. The high for the day was ₹1350.5, while the low was ₹1339.2. The market capitalization of Infosys is ₹558,215.37 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1672.45, and the 52-week low is ₹1215.45. The BSE volume for the day was 460,905 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
27 Jul 2023, 08:24 AM IST
Infosys share price Live :Infosys closed at ₹1334.6 yesterday
On the last day of trading for Infosys on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 460,905. The closing price for the shares was ₹1334.6.