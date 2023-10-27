Hello User
Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys closed today at 1380.65, up 1.68% from yesterday's 1357.8

30 min read . 27 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

Infosys stock price went up today, 27 Oct 2023, by 1.68 %. The stock closed at 1357.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1380.65 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys

On the last day, Infosys stock opened at 1359.95 and closed at 1370.10. The stock reached a high of 1374.45 and a low of 1353.85. The market capitalization of Infosys is 561,969.69 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1672.45 and the 52-week low is 1215.45. The BSE volume for Infosys shares on the last day was 659,513 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Oct 2023, 06:47 PM IST Infosys share price NSE Live :Infosys closed today at ₹1380.65, up 1.68% from yesterday's ₹1357.8

Infosys stock closed at 1380.65, showing a percent change of 1.68 and a net change of 22.85 from the previous day's closing price of 1357.8.

27 Oct 2023, 06:16 PM IST Infosys share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tata Consultancy Services3350.5512.80.383680.03070.31225983.46
Infosys1380.6522.851.681672.451215.45571090.4
HCL Technologies1268.5537.13.011311.01011.6344241.99
LTI Mindtree5169.8-2.15-0.045590.04120.0152926.16
Tech Mahindra1120.654.650.421319.95982.9598607.32
27 Oct 2023, 05:35 PM IST Infosys share price live: Today's Price range

Infosys stock reached a low price of 1364.9 and a high price of 1385.55 on the current day.

27 Oct 2023, 03:30 PM IST Infosys October futures opened at 1370.55 as against previous close of 1368.4

Infosys is currently trading at a spot price of 1379.75. The bid price stands at 1384.4 with a bid quantity of 800, while the offer price is 1384.45 with an offer quantity of 800. The stock has an open interest of 23468000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

27 Oct 2023, 03:00 PM IST Infosys share price NSE Live :Infosys trading at ₹1380.3, up 1.66% from yesterday's ₹1357.8

The current data of Infosys stock shows that the stock price is 1380.3. There has been a percent change of 1.66, indicating a positive movement in the stock. The net change is 22.5, which means that the stock has increased by 22.5. Overall, the data suggests that Infosys stock is performing well in the market.

27 Oct 2023, 02:45 PM IST Top active options for Infosys

Top active call options for Infosys at 27 Oct 14:45 were at strike price of 1400.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 1450.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 18.85 (+8.33%) & 6.1 (+0.83%) respectively.

Top active put options for Infosys at 27 Oct 14:45 were at strike price of 1300.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 1350.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 4.95 (-50.99%) & 13.45 (-39.96%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

27 Oct 2023, 02:40 PM IST Infosys share price Live :Infosys trading at ₹1379.7, up 1.61% from yesterday's ₹1357.8

The current data of Infosys stock shows that the stock price is 1379.7, with a percent change of 1.61 and a net change of 21.9. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement, increasing by 1.61% or 21.9 points.

27 Oct 2023, 02:38 PM IST Infosys share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tata Consultancy Services3354.516.750.53680.03070.31227428.78
Infosys1379.9522.151.631672.451215.45570800.85
HCL Technologies1265.3533.92.751311.01011.6343373.61
LTI Mindtree5178.06.050.125590.04120.0153168.72
Tech Mahindra1121.35.30.471319.95982.9598664.52
27 Oct 2023, 02:23 PM IST Infosys share price live: Today's Price range

The Infosys stock had a low price of 1364.9 and a high price of 1385.55 for the current day.

27 Oct 2023, 02:07 PM IST Infosys October futures opened at 1370.55 as against previous close of 1368.4

Infosys is currently trading at a spot price of INR 1385. The bid price stands at INR 1389.6 with a bid quantity of 400 shares. On the other hand, the offer price is INR 1389.8 with an offer quantity of 1200 shares. The stock has an open interest of 23,530,000 shares.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

27 Oct 2023, 01:41 PM IST Infosys share price Live :Infosys trading at ₹1382.6, up 1.83% from yesterday's ₹1357.8

The current data shows that Infosys stock is trading at a price of 1382.6. It has experienced a percent change of 1.83, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 24.8, suggesting a positive movement. Overall, this data suggests that Infosys stock is performing well and experiencing a positive trend.

27 Oct 2023, 01:41 PM IST Infosys share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days1416.09
10 Days1434.76
20 Days1446.96
50 Days1448.67
100 Days1393.33
300 Days1408.57
27 Oct 2023, 01:32 PM IST Top active options for Infosys

Top active call options for Infosys at 27 Oct 13:32 were at strike price of 1400.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 1450.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 21.05 (+20.98%) & 6.95 (+14.88%) respectively.

Top active put options for Infosys at 27 Oct 13:32 were at strike price of 1300.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 1350.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 4.95 (-50.99%) & 12.8 (-42.86%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

27 Oct 2023, 01:19 PM IST Infosys share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Infosys stock today was 1364.9 and the high price was 1385.45.

27 Oct 2023, 01:06 PM IST Infosys October futures opened at 1370.55 as against previous close of 1368.4

Infosys is a technology company listed on the stock market. The stock's spot price is currently at 1381.7. The bid price is 1386.5, indicating the price buyers are willing to pay for the stock, while the offer price is 1386.65, the price sellers are asking for the stock. The bid quantity is 1600, showing the number of shares buyers are interested in, and the offer quantity is 400, representing the number of shares sellers are offering. The stock has a high open interest of 23,489,600, indicating a large number of outstanding contracts.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

27 Oct 2023, 01:05 PM IST Infosys share price update :Infosys trading at ₹1382, up 1.78% from yesterday's ₹1357.8

The current data for Infosys stock shows that its price is 1382. The stock has experienced a percent change of 1.78, indicating a positive movement. This translates to a net change of 24.2, suggesting an increase in value.

27 Oct 2023, 12:57 PM IST Infosys Live Updates

27 Oct 2023, 12:32 PM IST Infosys share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy10989
Buy10101010
Hold15141412
Sell891011
Strong Sell1111
27 Oct 2023, 12:32 PM IST Infosys share price Today :Infosys trading at ₹1381.8, up 1.77% from yesterday's ₹1357.8

The current stock price of Infosys is 1381.8, with a percent change of 1.77 and a net change of 24. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.77% and the net change in price is 24.

27 Oct 2023, 12:31 PM IST Infosys share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tata Consultancy Services3349.812.050.363680.03070.31225709.03
Infosys1381.323.51.731672.451215.45571359.26
HCL Technologies1259.6528.22.291311.01011.6341826.82
LTI Mindtree5180.68.650.175590.04120.0153245.63
Tech Mahindra1120.54.50.41319.95982.9598594.12
27 Oct 2023, 12:15 PM IST Infosys share price live: Today's Price range

Infosys stock's low price for the day was 1364.9 while the high price was 1385.45.

27 Oct 2023, 12:13 PM IST Top active options for Infosys

Top active call options for Infosys at 27 Oct 12:13 were at strike price of 1400.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 1500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 22.25 (+27.87%) & 3.15 (+21.15%) respectively.

Top active put options for Infosys at 27 Oct 12:13 were at strike price of 1300.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 1350.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 5.15 (-49.01%) & 13.15 (-41.29%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

27 Oct 2023, 11:40 AM IST Infosys share price Today :Infosys trading at ₹1381.1, up 1.72% from yesterday's ₹1357.8

The current stock price of Infosys is 1381.1, with a percent change of 1.72 and a net change of 23.3. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.72% and the value has gone up by 23.3.

27 Oct 2023, 11:33 AM IST Infosys share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tata Consultancy Services3351.5513.80.413680.03070.31226349.36
Infosys1381.023.21.711672.451215.45571235.17
HCL Technologies1253.321.851.771311.01011.6340103.65
LTI Mindtree5184.512.550.245590.04120.0153360.99
Tech Mahindra1120.54.50.41319.95982.9598594.12
27 Oct 2023, 11:27 AM IST Infosys October futures opened at 1370.55 as against previous close of 1368.4

Infosys is a technology company listed on the stock market with a spot price of 1381.05. The bid price is slightly higher at 1386.1, indicating the maximum price buyers are willing to pay for the stock. On the other hand, the offer price is 1386.45, which is the minimum price sellers are willing to accept. The offer quantity is 400, and the bid quantity is 800, showing the number of shares available for buying and selling respectively. The open interest is 23484000, representing the total number of outstanding contracts for the stock.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

27 Oct 2023, 11:11 AM IST Infosys share price NSE Live :Infosys trading at ₹1381.3, up 1.73% from yesterday's ₹1357.8

The current data shows that the stock price of Infosys is 1381.3, with a percent change of 1.73. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.73% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 23.5, indicating a positive movement in the stock.

27 Oct 2023, 11:10 AM IST Infosys share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Infosys stock reached a low price of 1364.9 and a high price of 1383.35.

27 Oct 2023, 10:42 AM IST Top active options for Infosys

Top active call options for Infosys at 27 Oct 10:42 were at strike price of 1400.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 1500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 20.7 (+18.97%) & 3.1 (+19.23%) respectively.

Top active put options for Infosys at 27 Oct 10:42 were at strike price of 1300.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 1350.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 6.05 (-40.1%) & 15.25 (-31.92%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

27 Oct 2023, 10:35 AM IST Infosys share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tata Consultancy Services3345.257.50.223680.03070.31224044.16
Infosys1378.420.61.521672.451215.45570159.71
HCL Technologies1246.214.751.21311.01011.6338176.94
LTI Mindtree5186.014.050.275590.04120.0153405.36
Tech Mahindra1122.56.50.581319.95982.9598770.11
27 Oct 2023, 10:32 AM IST Infosys share price NSE Live :Infosys trading at ₹1378.6, up 1.53% from yesterday's ₹1357.8

The current data for Infosys stock shows that the price is 1378.6, with a percent change of 1.53. This indicates that the stock has increased by 1.53% in value. Additionally, there has been a net change of 20.8, meaning the stock has gained 20.8 points. Overall, this data suggests that the Infosys stock has experienced a positive growth in value.

27 Oct 2023, 10:10 AM IST Infosys share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Infosys stock today was 1364.9, while the high price was 1383.35.

27 Oct 2023, 10:08 AM IST Infosys October futures opened at 1370.55 as against previous close of 1368.4

Infosys stock is currently trading at a spot price of 1380.3. The bid and offer prices are 1385.05 and 1385.4 respectively, with a bid and offer quantity of 800. The open interest for Infosys stands at 23,499,200.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

27 Oct 2023, 09:52 AM IST Infosys Live Updates

27 Oct 2023, 09:41 AM IST Infosys share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.63%
3 Months5.43%
6 Months9.08%
YTD-9.86%
1 Year-10.93%
27 Oct 2023, 09:40 AM IST Infosys share price NSE Live :Infosys trading at ₹1357.8, down -0.9% from yesterday's ₹1370.1

The current data for Infosys stock shows that the price is 1357.8. There has been a 0.9% decrease in the stock's value, resulting in a net change of -12.3.

27 Oct 2023, 09:14 AM IST Infosys share price Today :Infosys trading at ₹1357.8, down -0.9% from yesterday's ₹1370.1

The current data shows that Infosys stock is priced at 1357.8. There has been a percent change of -0.9, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -12.3, suggesting a decrease of 12.3 in the stock price.

27 Oct 2023, 08:04 AM IST Infosys share price Live :Infosys closed at ₹1370.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Infosys on the BSE, there were a total of 659,513 shares traded. The closing price for the shares was 1370.1.

