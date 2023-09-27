Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Stock Plunges on Market Downturn

On the last day, Infosys' stock opened at ₹1478.35 and closed at ₹1474.75. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1480, while the lowest was ₹1458.7. The market capitalization of Infosys was ₹604262.97 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹1672.45, and the 52-week low was ₹1215.45. The BSE volume for Infosys shares was 218275.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.