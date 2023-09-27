Hello User
Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Stock Plunges on Market Downturn

1 min read . 09:11 AM IST Trade
Infosys stock price went down today, 27 Sep 2023, by -0.25 %. The stock closed at 1460.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1456.4 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, Infosys' stock opened at 1478.35 and closed at 1474.75. The highest price reached during the day was 1480, while the lowest was 1458.7. The market capitalization of Infosys was 604262.97 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 1672.45, and the 52-week low was 1215.45. The BSE volume for Infosys shares was 218275.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Sep 2023, 09:11 AM IST Infosys share price Today :Infosys trading at ₹1456.4, down -0.25% from yesterday's ₹1460.05

As of the current data, the stock price of Infosys is 1456.4. There has been a decrease in the stock price by -0.25%, with a net change of -3.65.

27 Sep 2023, 08:00 AM IST Infosys share price Live :Infosys closed at ₹1474.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Infosys had a BSE volume of 218,275 shares. The closing price for the day was 1,474.75.

