Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys stock slumps on disappointing trading day

On the last day, Infosys opened at ₹1412.2 and closed at ₹1424.5. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1423.15, while the lowest price was ₹1411.6. The market capitalization of Infosys is currently at ₹587,911.59 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1672.45, and the 52-week low is ₹1215.45. The BSE volume for Infosys shares on the last day was 1,001,111.
The current price of Infosys stock is ₹1416.85. There has been a percent change of -0.26 and a net change of -3.7. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 0.26% and has decreased by ₹3.7.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.25%
|3 Months
|3.83%
|6 Months
|-8.42%
|YTD
|-5.84%
|1 Year
|-6.46%
On the last day, the volume of Infosys shares traded on BSE was 1,001,111 shares. The closing price of these shares was ₹1424.5.
