Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys stock slumps on disappointing trading day

On the last day, Infosys opened at ₹1412.2 and closed at ₹1424.5. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1423.15, while the lowest price was ₹1411.6. The market capitalization of Infosys is currently at ₹587,911.59 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1672.45, and the 52-week low is ₹1215.45. The BSE volume for Infosys shares on the last day was 1,001,111.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.