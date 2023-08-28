Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys stock slumps on disappointing trading day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:44 AM IST Livemint

Infosys stock price went down today, 28 Aug 2023, by -0.26 %. The stock closed at 1420.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1416.85 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys

On the last day, Infosys opened at 1412.2 and closed at 1424.5. The highest price reached during the day was 1423.15, while the lowest price was 1411.6. The market capitalization of Infosys is currently at 587,911.59 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1672.45, and the 52-week low is 1215.45. The BSE volume for Infosys shares on the last day was 1,001,111.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Aug 2023, 09:44 AM IST Infosys share price update :Infosys trading at ₹1416.85, down -0.26% from yesterday's ₹1420.55

The current price of Infosys stock is 1416.85. There has been a percent change of -0.26 and a net change of -3.7. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 0.26% and has decreased by 3.7.

28 Aug 2023, 09:35 AM IST Infosys share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.25%
3 Months3.83%
6 Months-8.42%
YTD-5.84%
1 Year-6.46%
28 Aug 2023, 09:33 AM IST Infosys Live Updates

28 Aug 2023, 09:03 AM IST Infosys share price Today :Infosys trading at ₹1420.55, down -0.28% from yesterday's ₹1424.5

Infosys stock is currently trading at a price of 1420.55. It has experienced a decrease in price by 0.28% or 3.95.

28 Aug 2023, 08:13 AM IST Infosys share price Live :Infosys closed at ₹1424.5 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of Infosys shares traded on BSE was 1,001,111 shares. The closing price of these shares was 1424.5.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.