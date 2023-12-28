Infosys Share Price Live blog for 28 Dec 2023

Infosys Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Infosys was ₹1547.95, and the close price was ₹1544.5. The stock reached a high of ₹1569.95 and a low of ₹1545.65. The market capitalization of Infosys is ₹648,356.91 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1620, and the 52-week low is ₹1215.45. The BSE volume for the day was 323,686 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.