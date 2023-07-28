comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Surges in Trading Today
LIVE UPDATES

Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Surges in Trading Today

1 min read . Updated: 28 Jul 2023, 09:20 AM IST

Infosys stock price went up today, 28 Jul 2023, by 0.27 %. The stock closed at 1352.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1356.5 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys

On the last day, Infosys opened at 1353.05 and closed at 1348.85. The highest price of the day was 1363.7 and the lowest was 1346.85. The market capitalization of Infosys is currently 559,870.75 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1672.45 and the 52-week low is 1215.45. On the BSE, there were 533,747 shares of Infosys traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Jul 2023, 09:20:38 AM IST

Infosys share price NSE Live :Infosys trading at ₹1356.5, up 0.27% from yesterday's ₹1352.85

The current stock price of Infosys is 1356.5 with a percent change of 0.27 and a net change of 3.65. This indicates that the stock has increased by 0.27% and has gained 3.65 points.

28 Jul 2023, 09:03:43 AM IST

Infosys share price Today :Infosys trading at ₹1352.85, up 0.3% from yesterday's ₹1348.85

The current data shows that the stock price of Infosys is 1352.85. There has been a 0.3% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 4. This suggests that the stock is performing well and experiencing slight growth.

28 Jul 2023, 08:11:12 AM IST

Infosys share price Live :Infosys closed at ₹1348.85 yesterday

On the last day of trading, Infosys had a BSE volume of 533,747 shares. The closing price for the stock was 1348.85.

