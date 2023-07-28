Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Surges in Trading Today

On the last day, Infosys opened at ₹1353.05 and closed at ₹1348.85. The highest price of the day was ₹1363.7 and the lowest was ₹1346.85. The market capitalization of Infosys is currently ₹559,870.75 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1672.45 and the 52-week low is ₹1215.45. On the BSE, there were 533,747 shares of Infosys traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.