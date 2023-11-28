Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Plunges as Stock Trades in the Red

On the last day, Infosys opened at ₹1443.45 and closed at ₹1449.75. The stock had a high of ₹1452.6 and a low of ₹1433.65. The market capitalization of Infosys is ₹594,730.27 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1672.45, while the 52-week low is ₹1215.45. The BSE volume for Infosys shares was 365,783.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.