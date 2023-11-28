Hello User
Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Plunges as Stock Trades in the Red

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:16 AM IST
Livemint

Infosys stock price went down today, 28 Nov 2023, by -0.45 %. The stock closed at 1436.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1430.5 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys

On the last day, Infosys opened at 1443.45 and closed at 1449.75. The stock had a high of 1452.6 and a low of 1433.65. The market capitalization of Infosys is 594,730.27 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 1672.45, while the 52-week low is 1215.45. The BSE volume for Infosys shares was 365,783.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Nov 2023, 10:16 AM IST Infosys share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of Infosys reached a low of 1427.5 and a high of 1444 on the current day.

28 Nov 2023, 10:08 AM IST Infosys November futures opened at 1447.1 as against previous close of 1440.0

Infosys is currently trading at a spot price of 1430.45. The bid price is slightly higher at 1432.4, with a bid quantity of 400 shares. On the other hand, the offer price is 1432.75, with an offer quantity of 400 shares. The stock has an open interest of 21,357,600 shares.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

28 Nov 2023, 09:52 AM IST Infosys Live Updates

28 Nov 2023, 09:49 AM IST Infosys share price update :Infosys trading at ₹1430.5, down -0.45% from yesterday's ₹1436.95

Infosys stock is currently priced at 1430.5 with a percent change of -0.45 and a net change of -6.45. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

28 Nov 2023, 09:33 AM IST Infosys share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.01%
3 Months-0.44%
6 Months9.1%
YTD-4.69%
1 Year-11.81%
28 Nov 2023, 09:01 AM IST Infosys share price Today :Infosys trading at ₹1436.95, down -0.88% from yesterday's ₹1449.75

The current data shows that the stock price of Infosys is 1436.95. There has been a percent change of -0.88, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -12.8, suggesting a decrease of 12.8 in the stock price.

28 Nov 2023, 08:08 AM IST Infosys share price Live :Infosys closed at ₹1449.75 on last trading day

On the last day, Infosys stock on BSE had a volume of 365,783 shares. The closing price for the stock was 1449.75.

