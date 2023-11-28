Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Plunges as Stock Trades in the Red

On the last day, Infosys opened at ₹1443.45 and closed at ₹1449.75. The stock had a high of ₹1452.6 and a low of ₹1433.65. The market capitalization of Infosys is ₹594,730.27 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1672.45, while the 52-week low is ₹1215.45. The BSE volume for Infosys shares was 365,783.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The stock of Infosys reached a low of ₹1427.5 and a high of ₹1444 on the current day.
Infosys is currently trading at a spot price of ₹1430.45. The bid price is slightly higher at ₹1432.4, with a bid quantity of 400 shares. On the other hand, the offer price is ₹1432.75, with an offer quantity of 400 shares. The stock has an open interest of 21,357,600 shares.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
Infosys stock is currently priced at ₹1430.5 with a percent change of -0.45 and a net change of -6.45. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.01%
|3 Months
|-0.44%
|6 Months
|9.1%
|YTD
|-4.69%
|1 Year
|-11.81%
The current data shows that the stock price of Infosys is ₹1436.95. There has been a percent change of -0.88, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -12.8, suggesting a decrease of ₹12.8 in the stock price.
On the last day, Infosys stock on BSE had a volume of 365,783 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹1449.75.
