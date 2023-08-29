Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Stock Plummets in Trading Today

On the last day, Infosys opened at ₹1416.05 and closed at ₹1420.55. The stock had a high of ₹1424 and a low of ₹1411.5. The market capitalization of Infosys stands at ₹585,966.44 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1672.45 and the 52-week low is ₹1215.45. The BSE volume for Infosys shares was 258,539.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.