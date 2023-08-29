Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Stock Plummets in Trading Today
Updated: 29 Aug 2023, 09:07 AM IST
Infosys stock price went down today, 29 Aug 2023, by -0.33 %. The stock closed at 1420.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1415.85 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Infosys opened at ₹1416.05 and closed at ₹1420.55. The stock had a high of ₹1424 and a low of ₹1411.5. The market capitalization of Infosys stands at ₹585,966.44 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1672.45 and the 52-week low is ₹1215.45. The BSE volume for Infosys shares was 258,539.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
29 Aug 2023, 09:07:48 AM IST
29 Aug 2023, 08:05:20 AM IST
