Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Stock Plummets in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:07 AM IST Livemint

Infosys stock price went down today, 29 Aug 2023, by -0.33 %. The stock closed at 1420.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1415.85 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys

On the last day, Infosys opened at 1416.05 and closed at 1420.55. The stock had a high of 1424 and a low of 1411.5. The market capitalization of Infosys stands at 585,966.44 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1672.45 and the 52-week low is 1215.45. The BSE volume for Infosys shares was 258,539.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Aug 2023, 09:07 AM IST Infosys share price Today :Infosys trading at ₹1415.85, down -0.33% from yesterday's ₹1420.55

The current data for Infosys stock shows that its price is 1415.85. There has been a percent change of -0.33, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -4.7, suggesting a decrease of 4.7 points. Overall, the stock price of Infosys has experienced a small decline.

29 Aug 2023, 08:05 AM IST Infosys share price Live :Infosys closed at ₹1420.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Infosys BSE had a volume of 258,539 shares. The closing price for the stock was 1420.55.

