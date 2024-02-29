Infosys Share Price Live blog for 29 Feb 2024

Infosys Share Price Today : On the last day, Infosys opened at ₹1672, closed at ₹1664.75 with a high of ₹1687.5 and a low of ₹1662.4. The market capitalization was ₹691251.01 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1731 and the 52-week low was ₹1215.45. The BSE volume was 193133 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.