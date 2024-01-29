Hello User
Infosys Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Infosys stock price went down today, 29 Jan 2024, by -0.22 %. The stock closed at 1674.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1670.8 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys Stock Price Today

Infosys Share Price Today : On the last day, Infosys had an open price of 1668.15 and a close price of 1674.5. The stock reached a high of 1680.45 and a low of 1657.65. The market capitalization of Infosys stands at 691,526.4 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1680.45, while the 52-week low is 1215.45. The BSE volume for Infosys on that day was 1,207,422 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2024, 08:06 AM IST Infosys share price update :Infosys closed at ₹1674.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Infosys on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,207,422. The closing price of the shares was 1674.5.

