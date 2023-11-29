Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

On the last day, Infosys opened at ₹1444 and closed at ₹1436.95. The stock reached a high of ₹1445.35 and a low of ₹1427.5. The market capitalization of Infosys is ₹597,254.96 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1672.45 and the 52-week low is ₹1215.45. On the BSE, there were 49,263 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.