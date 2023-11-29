Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

On the last day, Infosys opened at ₹1444 and closed at ₹1436.95. The stock reached a high of ₹1445.35 and a low of ₹1427.5. The market capitalization of Infosys is ₹597,254.96 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1672.45 and the 52-week low is ₹1215.45. On the BSE, there were 49,263 shares traded.
Based on the current data, the stock price of Infosys is ₹1443.05 with a percent change of 0.42. The net change in the stock price is 6.1. This implies that the stock has increased by 6.1 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.42%
|3 Months
|0.08%
|6 Months
|8.98%
|YTD
|-4.34%
|1 Year
|-11.13%
The current data for Infosys stock shows that the stock price is ₹1443.05. There has been a 0.42 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 6.1. This indicates that the stock has seen a slight increase in value.
On the last day of trading, Infosys had a BSE volume of 49,263 shares with a closing price of ₹1,436.95.
