Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:55 AM IST
Livemint

Infosys stock price went up today, 29 Nov 2023, by 0.42 %. The stock closed at 1436.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1443.05 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys

On the last day, Infosys opened at 1444 and closed at 1436.95. The stock reached a high of 1445.35 and a low of 1427.5. The market capitalization of Infosys is 597,254.96 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 1672.45 and the 52-week low is 1215.45. On the BSE, there were 49,263 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Nov 2023, 09:55 AM IST Infosys Live Updates

29 Nov 2023, 09:40 AM IST Infosys share price update :Infosys trading at ₹1443.05, up 0.42% from yesterday's ₹1436.95

Based on the current data, the stock price of Infosys is 1443.05 with a percent change of 0.42. The net change in the stock price is 6.1. This implies that the stock has increased by 6.1 points.

29 Nov 2023, 09:37 AM IST Infosys share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.42%
3 Months0.08%
6 Months8.98%
YTD-4.34%
1 Year-11.13%
29 Nov 2023, 09:13 AM IST Infosys share price Today :Infosys trading at ₹1443.05, up 0.42% from yesterday's ₹1436.95

The current data for Infosys stock shows that the stock price is 1443.05. There has been a 0.42 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 6.1. This indicates that the stock has seen a slight increase in value.

29 Nov 2023, 08:07 AM IST Infosys share price Live :Infosys closed at ₹1436.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Infosys had a BSE volume of 49,263 shares with a closing price of 1,436.95.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.