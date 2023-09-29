Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

On the last day, Infosys opened at ₹1468.4 and closed at ₹1467.55. The stock had a high of ₹1472.35 and a low of ₹1435.2. The market capitalization of Infosys is ₹595,758.06 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1672.45 and the 52-week low is ₹1215.45. The BSE volume for Infosys shares was 187,971.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Infosys stock shows that the stock price is ₹1434.95. There has been a percent change of -0.32, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -4.55, implying a decrease of ₹4.55 in the stock price. Overall, this data suggests a small decline in the value of Infosys stock.
