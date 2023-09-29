Hello User
Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

1 min read . 09:14 AM IST
Infosys stock price went down today, 29 Sep 2023, by -0.32 %. The stock closed at 1439.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1434.95 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, Infosys opened at 1468.4 and closed at 1467.55. The stock had a high of 1472.35 and a low of 1435.2. The market capitalization of Infosys is 595,758.06 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1672.45 and the 52-week low is 1215.45. The BSE volume for Infosys shares was 187,971.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Sep 2023, 09:14 AM IST Infosys share price Today :Infosys trading at ₹1434.95, down -0.32% from yesterday's ₹1439.5

The current data of Infosys stock shows that the stock price is 1434.95. There has been a percent change of -0.32, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -4.55, implying a decrease of 4.55 in the stock price. Overall, this data suggests a small decline in the value of Infosys stock.

29 Sep 2023, 08:02 AM IST Infosys share price Live :Infosys closed at ₹1467.55 on last trading day

On the last day of Infosys BSE trading, the volume of shares traded was 187,971. The closing price for the shares was 1467.55.

