Tue Aug 29 2023 15:54:30
LIVE UPDATES

Infosys Share Price Live blog for 30 Aug 2023

1 min read . Updated: 30 Aug 2023, 08:00 AM IST Livemint

Infosys stock price went up today, 30 Aug 2023, by 0.17 %. The stock closed at 1415.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1418.2 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

InfosysPremium
Infosys

On the last day, Infosys opened at 1420 and closed at 1415.85. The stock had a high of 1424.4 and a low of 1415.2. The market capitalization of Infosys is 586,939.02 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1672.45 and the 52-week low is 1215.45. The BSE volume for Infosys was 245,788 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Aug 2023, 08:00:27 AM IST

Infosys share price Live :Infosys closed at ₹1415.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of Infosys shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 245,788 shares. The closing price of the shares was 1415.85.

