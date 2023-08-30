Infosys Share Price Live blog for 30 Aug 2023

1 min read.Updated: 30 Aug 2023, 08:00 AM ISTLivemint
Infosys stock price went up today, 30 Aug 2023, by 0.17 %. The stock closed at 1415.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1418.2 per share.
On the last day, Infosys opened at ₹1420 and closed at ₹1415.85. The stock had a high of ₹1424.4 and a low of ₹1415.2. The market capitalization of Infosys is ₹586,939.02 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1672.45 and the 52-week low is ₹1215.45. The BSE volume for Infosys was 245,788 shares.
30 Aug 2023, 08:00:27 AM IST
Infosys closed at ₹1415.85 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, the volume of Infosys shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 245,788 shares. The closing price of the shares was ₹1415.85.
