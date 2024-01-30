Hello User
Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Stock Plummets in Today's Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Infosys stock price went down today, 30 Jan 2024, by -0.89 %. The stock closed at 1670.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1655.9 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys Stock Price Today

Infosys Share Price Today : On the last day, Infosys had an opening price of 1665.25 and a closing price of 1670.8. The stock reached a high of 1679.25 and a low of 1647.05 during the day. The market capitalization of Infosys is currently at 685359.44 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1680.45, while the 52-week low is 1215.45. The BSE volume for Infosys was 67978 shares on that day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2024, 10:03 AM IST Infosys Live Updates

30 Jan 2024, 09:50 AM IST Infosys share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.16%
3 Months7.21%
6 Months22.2%
YTD7.37%
1 Year9.05%
30 Jan 2024, 08:10 AM IST Infosys share price Live :Infosys closed at ₹1670.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Infosys was 67,978 shares. The closing price for the stock was 1670.8.

