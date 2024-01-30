Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Stock Plummets in Today's Trading Session

Infosys Share Price Today : On the last day, Infosys had an opening price of ₹1665.25 and a closing price of ₹1670.8. The stock reached a high of ₹1679.25 and a low of ₹1647.05 during the day. The market capitalization of Infosys is currently at ₹685359.44 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1680.45, while the 52-week low is ₹1215.45. The BSE volume for Infosys was 67978 shares on that day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
As of the current data, the stock price of Infosys is ₹1655.9. There has been a percent change of -0.89, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -14.9, suggesting a decline of ₹14.9 in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.16%
|3 Months
|7.21%
|6 Months
|22.2%
|YTD
|7.37%
|1 Year
|9.05%
The current price of Infosys stock is ₹1655.9. It has experienced a percent change of -0.89 and a net change of -14.9. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 0.89% and has dropped by 14.9 points.
On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Infosys was 67,978 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹1670.8.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!