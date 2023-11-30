Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Stock Plunges on Negative Trading Day

On the last day, Infosys opened at ₹1448.25 and closed at ₹1443.05. The stock had a high of ₹1459.95 and a low of ₹1448.25. The market capitalization of Infosys is ₹603,897.8 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1672.45 and the 52-week low is ₹1215.45. The stock had a BSE volume of 239,199 shares.
The current data for Infosys stock shows that the price is ₹1454.75. There has been a percent change of -0.3, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -4.35, implying a decrease of ₹4.35 in the stock price. Overall, this data suggests a slight decline in the value of Infosys stock.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.43%
|3 Months
|-1.05%
|6 Months
|10.72%
|YTD
|-3.22%
|1 Year
|-10.4%
The current data for Infosys stock shows that the price is ₹1459.1 with a percent change of 1.11 and a net change of 16.05. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.11% and the net change in price is 16.05. Overall, the stock price for Infosys has shown a positive movement in the given time period.
On the last day of trading, Infosys had a BSE volume of 239,199 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹1443.05.
