Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Stock Plunges on Negative Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:57 AM IST
Livemint

Infosys stock price went down today, 30 Nov 2023, by -0.3 %. The stock closed at 1459.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1454.75 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys

On the last day, Infosys opened at 1448.25 and closed at 1443.05. The stock had a high of 1459.95 and a low of 1448.25. The market capitalization of Infosys is 603,897.8 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1672.45 and the 52-week low is 1215.45. The stock had a BSE volume of 239,199 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Nov 2023, 09:57 AM IST Infosys Live Updates

30 Nov 2023, 09:53 AM IST Infosys share price update :Infosys trading at ₹1454.75, down -0.3% from yesterday's ₹1459.1

The current data for Infosys stock shows that the price is 1454.75. There has been a percent change of -0.3, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -4.35, implying a decrease of 4.35 in the stock price. Overall, this data suggests a slight decline in the value of Infosys stock.

30 Nov 2023, 09:35 AM IST Infosys share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.43%
3 Months-1.05%
6 Months10.72%
YTD-3.22%
1 Year-10.4%
30 Nov 2023, 09:07 AM IST Infosys share price Today :Infosys trading at ₹1459.1, up 1.11% from yesterday's ₹1443.05

The current data for Infosys stock shows that the price is 1459.1 with a percent change of 1.11 and a net change of 16.05. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.11% and the net change in price is 16.05. Overall, the stock price for Infosys has shown a positive movement in the given time period.

30 Nov 2023, 08:15 AM IST Infosys share price Live :Infosys closed at ₹1443.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Infosys had a BSE volume of 239,199 shares. The closing price for the stock was 1443.05.

