Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys stock plummets as market sentiment turns bearish

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:41 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Infosys stock price went down today, 30 Oct 2023, by -0.45 %. The stock closed at 1380.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1374.5 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys

On the last day, Infosys' stock opened at 1364.9 and closed at 1357.8. The highest price reached during the day was 1385.55, while the lowest price was 1364.9. The market capitalization of Infosys is currently at 571,426.91 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1672.45, and the 52-week low is 1215.45. The trading volume on the BSE for Infosys was 375,297 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Oct 2023, 09:41 AM IST Infosys share price update :Infosys trading at ₹1374.5, down -0.45% from yesterday's ₹1380.65

Based on the current data, the stock price of Infosys is 1374.5. There has been a percent change of -0.45, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -6.15, suggesting a decline of 6.15.

30 Oct 2023, 09:38 AM IST Infosys share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.72%
3 Months6.81%
6 Months10.19%
YTD-8.48%
1 Year-9.42%
30 Oct 2023, 09:18 AM IST Infosys share price Today :Infosys trading at ₹1371.1, down -0.69% from yesterday's ₹1380.65

The current stock price of Infosys is 1371.1 with a net change of -9.55 or a percent change of -0.69. This indicates a decrease in the stock price compared to the previous trading day.

30 Oct 2023, 08:22 AM IST Infosys share price Live :Infosys closed at ₹1357.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Infosys had a volume of 375,297 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1,357.8.

