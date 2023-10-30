Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys stock plummets as market sentiment turns bearish

On the last day, Infosys' stock opened at ₹1364.9 and closed at ₹1357.8. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1385.55, while the lowest price was ₹1364.9. The market capitalization of Infosys is currently at ₹571,426.91 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1672.45, and the 52-week low is ₹1215.45. The trading volume on the BSE for Infosys was 375,297 shares.
Based on the current data, the stock price of Infosys is ₹1374.5. There has been a percent change of -0.45, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -6.15, suggesting a decline of ₹6.15.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.72%
|3 Months
|6.81%
|6 Months
|10.19%
|YTD
|-8.48%
|1 Year
|-9.42%
The current stock price of Infosys is ₹1371.1 with a net change of -9.55 or a percent change of -0.69. This indicates a decrease in the stock price compared to the previous trading day.
On the last day of trading, Infosys had a volume of 375,297 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹1,357.8.
