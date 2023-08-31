Infosys Share Price Live blog for 31 Aug 2023

1 min read.Updated: 31 Aug 2023, 08:19 AM ISTLivemint
Infosys stock price went up today, 31 Aug 2023, by 1.19 %. The stock closed at 1418.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1435.05 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Infosys opened at ₹1419.25 and closed at ₹1418.2. The stock had a high of ₹1436.4 and a low of ₹1419.25. The market capitalization of Infosys is ₹593,912.59 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1672.45 and the 52-week low is ₹1215.45. The stock had a trading volume of 354,490 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
31 Aug 2023, 08:19:33 AM IST
Infosys share price Live :Infosys closed at ₹1418.2 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Infosys on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 354,490. The closing price for the day was ₹1418.2.
Download
the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!