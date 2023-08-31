Infosys Share Price Live blog for 31 Aug 2023

On the last day, Infosys opened at ₹1419.25 and closed at ₹1418.2. The stock had a high of ₹1436.4 and a low of ₹1419.25. The market capitalization of Infosys is ₹593,912.59 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1672.45 and the 52-week low is ₹1215.45. The stock had a trading volume of 354,490 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
31 Aug 2023, 08:19 AM IST
