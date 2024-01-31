Hello User
Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys stock plummets amidst market downturn

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Infosys stock price went down today, 31 Jan 2024, by -0.31 %. The stock closed at 1655.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1650.8 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys Stock Price Today

Infosys Share Price Today : On the last day, Infosys' stock opened and closed at 1655.9. The highest price reached during the day was 1689.9, while the lowest was 1647.95. Its market capitalization is currently at 683,248.61 crore. The 52-week high for Infosys is 1680.45, and the 52-week low is 1215.45. On the BSE, a total of 98,676 shares of Infosys were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Jan 2024, 09:02 AM IST Infosys share price Today :Infosys trading at ₹1650.8, down -0.31% from yesterday's ₹1655.9

Infosys stock is currently trading at a price of 1650.8. There has been a 0.31% decrease in the stock's value, resulting in a net change of -5.1 points.

31 Jan 2024, 08:06 AM IST Infosys share price Live :Infosys closed at ₹1655.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Infosys had a volume of 98,676 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1655.9.

