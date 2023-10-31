Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Stocks Plummet Amidst Market Turmoil

On the last day, Infosys opened at ₹1380.65 and closed at the same price. The stock had a high of ₹1380.65 and a low of ₹1362.9. The market capitalization of Infosys was recorded at ₹570,040.4 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1672.45, while the 52-week low is ₹1215.45. The BSE volume for Infosys shares was 100,805 on that day.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.52%
|3 Months
|5.4%
|6 Months
|9.92%
|YTD
|-8.7%
|1 Year
|-9.0%
The current data of Infosys stock shows that the price is ₹1377.3, which represents a decrease of 0.24%. The net change is -3.35, indicating a decline in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for Infosys on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 100,805. The closing price of the shares was ₹1380.65.
