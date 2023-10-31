Hello User
Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Stocks Plummet Amidst Market Turmoil

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:36 AM IST Trade
Infosys stock price went down today, 31 Oct 2023, by -0.24 %. The stock closed at 1380.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1377.3 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, Infosys opened at 1380.65 and closed at the same price. The stock had a high of 1380.65 and a low of 1362.9. The market capitalization of Infosys was recorded at 570,040.4 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1672.45, while the 52-week low is 1215.45. The BSE volume for Infosys shares was 100,805 on that day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Oct 2023, 09:36 AM IST Infosys share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.52%
3 Months5.4%
6 Months9.92%
YTD-8.7%
1 Year-9.0%
31 Oct 2023, 09:00 AM IST Infosys share price Today :Infosys trading at ₹1377.3, down -0.24% from yesterday's ₹1380.65

The current data of Infosys stock shows that the price is 1377.3, which represents a decrease of 0.24%. The net change is -3.35, indicating a decline in the stock price.

31 Oct 2023, 08:11 AM IST Infosys share price Live :Infosys closed at ₹1380.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Infosys on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 100,805. The closing price of the shares was 1380.65.

