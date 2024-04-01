Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys closed today at ₹1495.8, down -0.2% from yesterday's ₹1498.8

Infosys Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Infosys opened at ₹1487.6 and closed at ₹1484.1. The stock reached a high of ₹1511.45 and a low of ₹1487.6. The market capitalization stood at ₹620399.57 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1731 and a 52-week low of ₹1215.45. The BSE volume for Infosys shares was 373978 on that day.
Infosys share price Live :Infosys closed today at ₹1495.8, down -0.2% from yesterday's ₹1498.8
Today, Infosys stock closed at ₹1495.8, showing a decrease of 0.2% compared to the previous day's closing price of ₹1498.8. The net change was -3. Overall, there was a slight decrease in the stock price of Infosys.
Infosys share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3915.25
|31.7
|0.82
|4254.45
|3056.14
|1432610.09
|Infosys
|1495.8
|-3.0
|-0.2
|1731.0
|1215.45
|618720.91
|HCL Technologies
|1557.0
|13.7
|0.89
|1696.5
|1016.45
|422517.66
|LTI Mindtree
|4881.5
|-54.65
|-1.11
|6442.65
|4130.3
|144398.05
|Tech Mahindra
|1244.8
|-5.6
|-0.45
|1416.0
|982.95
|109531.43
Infosys share price live: Today's Price range
Infosys stock's low price on the current day was ₹1493, while the high price reached ₹1528.
Infosys April futures opened at 1524.6 as against previous close of 1506.45
Infosys, a leading IT company, is currently trading at a spot price of 1495.1. The bid price is 1505.65 with a bid quantity of 800, and the offer price is 1505.75 with an offer quantity of 800. The stock has an open interest of 40,973,600. Investors can closely monitor these price levels and quantities for potential trading opportunities.
Infosys Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high
The 52-week low price of Infosys Ltd stock was 1185.30, while the 52-week high price was 1733.00. This data indicates the range of prices at which the stock has traded over the past year.
Infosys share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3928.3
|44.75
|1.15
|4254.45
|3056.14
|1437385.15
|Infosys
|1501.6
|2.8
|0.19
|1731.0
|1215.45
|621120.01
|HCL Technologies
|1558.5
|15.2
|0.98
|1696.5
|1016.45
|422924.71
|LTI Mindtree
|4874.0
|-62.15
|-1.26
|6442.65
|4130.3
|144176.2
|Tech Mahindra
|1244.25
|-6.15
|-0.49
|1416.0
|982.95
|109483.03
Infosys share price live: Today's Price range
The stock price of Infosys reached a low of ₹1497.4 and a high of ₹1528 on the current day.
Infosys April futures opened at 1524.6 as against previous close of 1506.45
Infosys is currently trading at a spot price of 1502 with a bid price of 1510.05 and an offer price of 1510.5. The bid quantity and offer quantity are both at 400. The open interest for Infosys stands at 40,630,800.
Infosys Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Infosys share is Bearish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish
Infosys share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|1507.88
|10 Days
|1554.56
|20 Days
|1592.37
|50 Days
|1639.57
|100 Days
|1563.38
|300 Days
|1476.77
Infosys share price live: Today's Price range
The Infosys stock had a low price of ₹1497.4 and a high price of ₹1528 on the current day.
Infosys Live Updates
Infosys share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3900.05
|16.5
|0.42
|4254.45
|3056.14
|1427048.33
|Infosys
|1502.3
|3.5
|0.23
|1731.0
|1215.45
|621409.56
|HCL Technologies
|1559.0
|15.7
|1.02
|1696.5
|1016.45
|423060.39
|LTI Mindtree
|4885.1
|-51.05
|-1.03
|6442.65
|4130.3
|144504.54
|Tech Mahindra
|1245.7
|-4.7
|-0.38
|1416.0
|982.95
|109610.62
Infosys share price live: Today's Price range
Today, Infosys stock reached a low of ₹1497.4 and a high of ₹1528.
Infosys share price live: Analysts Views
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|10
|9
|Buy
|13
|13
|13
|8
|Hold
|10
|10
|10
|14
|Sell
|5
|5
|5
|6
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Infosys share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3903.6
|20.05
|0.52
|4254.45
|3056.14
|1428347.29
|Infosys
|1501.0
|2.2
|0.15
|1731.0
|1215.45
|620871.83
|HCL Technologies
|1563.45
|20.15
|1.31
|1696.5
|1016.45
|424267.97
|LTI Mindtree
|4912.8
|-23.35
|-0.47
|6442.65
|4130.3
|145323.93
|Tech Mahindra
|1246.2
|-4.2
|-0.34
|1416.0
|982.95
|109654.61
Infosys share price live: Today's Price range
Infosys stock's price fluctuated today with a low of ₹1501.3 and a high of ₹1528.
Infosys share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3902.5
|18.95
|0.49
|4254.45
|3056.14
|1427944.8
|Infosys
|1507.85
|9.05
|0.6
|1731.0
|1215.45
|623705.25
|HCL Technologies
|1560.4
|17.1
|1.11
|1696.5
|1016.45
|423440.3
|LTI Mindtree
|4921.4
|-14.75
|-0.3
|6442.65
|4130.3
|145578.32
|Tech Mahindra
|1250.05
|-0.35
|-0.03
|1416.0
|982.95
|109993.38
Infosys share price live: Today's Price range
Infosys stock's price fluctuated between a low of ₹1508.5 and a high of ₹1528 on the current day.
Infosys Live Updates
Infosys share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.66%
|3 Months
|-5.75%
|6 Months
|4.07%
|YTD
|-2.91%
|1 Year
|8.28%
Infosys share price Live :Infosys closed at ₹1484.1 on last trading day
On the last day, Infosys on BSE had a trading volume of 373,978 shares with a closing price of ₹1484.1.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!