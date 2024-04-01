Hello User
Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys closed today at 1495.8, down -0.2% from yesterday's 1498.8

01 Apr 2024
Infosys stock price went down today, 01 Apr 2024, by -0.2 %. The stock closed at 1498.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1495.8 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys Stock Price Today

Infosys Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Infosys opened at 1487.6 and closed at 1484.1. The stock reached a high of 1511.45 and a low of 1487.6. The market capitalization stood at 620399.57 crore, with a 52-week high of 1731 and a 52-week low of 1215.45. The BSE volume for Infosys shares was 373978 on that day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Today, Infosys stock closed at 1495.8, showing a decrease of 0.2% compared to the previous day's closing price of 1498.8. The net change was -3. Overall, there was a slight decrease in the stock price of Infosys.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tata Consultancy Services3915.2531.70.824254.453056.141432610.09
Infosys1495.8-3.0-0.21731.01215.45618720.91
HCL Technologies1557.013.70.891696.51016.45422517.66
LTI Mindtree4881.5-54.65-1.116442.654130.3144398.05
Tech Mahindra1244.8-5.6-0.451416.0982.95109531.43
Infosys stock's low price on the current day was 1493, while the high price reached 1528.

01 Apr 2024, 03:23 PM IST Infosys April futures opened at 1524.6 as against previous close of 1506.45

Infosys, a leading IT company, is currently trading at a spot price of 1495.1. The bid price is 1505.65 with a bid quantity of 800, and the offer price is 1505.75 with an offer quantity of 800. The stock has an open interest of 40,973,600. Investors can closely monitor these price levels and quantities for potential trading opportunities.

01 Apr 2024, 03:18 PM IST Infosys Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price of Infosys Ltd stock was 1185.30, while the 52-week high price was 1733.00. This data indicates the range of prices at which the stock has traded over the past year.

The current price of Infosys stock is 1497.15, with a percent change of -0.11 and a net change of -1.65. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price by 0.11% or 1.65.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tata Consultancy Services3928.344.751.154254.453056.141437385.15
Infosys1501.62.80.191731.01215.45621120.01
HCL Technologies1558.515.20.981696.51016.45422924.71
LTI Mindtree4874.0-62.15-1.266442.654130.3144176.2
Tech Mahindra1244.25-6.15-0.491416.0982.95109483.03
Infosys stock is currently priced at 1500.55 with a net change of 1.75 and a percent change of 0.12. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

The stock price of Infosys reached a low of 1497.4 and a high of 1528 on the current day.

Infosys is currently trading at a spot price of 1502 with a bid price of 1510.05 and an offer price of 1510.5. The bid quantity and offer quantity are both at 400. The open interest for Infosys stands at 40,630,800.

The current price of Infosys stock is 1501.95 with a net change of 3.15 and a percent change of 0.21. This indicates that the stock price has slightly increased.

01 Apr 2024, 01:40 PM IST Infosys Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Infosys share is Bearish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish

01 Apr 2024, 01:31 PM IST Infosys share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days1507.88
10 Days1554.56
20 Days1592.37
50 Days1639.57
100 Days1563.38
300 Days1476.77
The Infosys stock had a low price of 1497.4 and a high price of 1528 on the current day.

The current stock price of Infosys is 1500 with a percent change of 0.08 and a net change of 1.2. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

Infosys is currently trading at a spot price of 1503.05, with a bid price of 1510.5 and an offer price of 1510.9. The stock has an offer quantity of 400 and a bid quantity of 400. The open interest for Infosys is at 40,470,800.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tata Consultancy Services3900.0516.50.424254.453056.141427048.33
Infosys1502.33.50.231731.01215.45621409.56
HCL Technologies1559.015.71.021696.51016.45423060.39
LTI Mindtree4885.1-51.05-1.036442.654130.3144504.54
Tech Mahindra1245.7-4.7-0.381416.0982.95109610.62
The current price of Infosys stock is 1503 with a net change of 4.2 and a percent change of 0.28.

Today, Infosys stock reached a low of 1497.4 and a high of 1528.

01 Apr 2024, 11:52 AM IST Infosys share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy99109
Buy1313138
Hold10101014
Sell5556
Strong Sell1111
Infosys stock is currently trading at 1498, with a net change of -0.8 and a percent change of -0.05.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tata Consultancy Services3903.620.050.524254.453056.141428347.29
Infosys1501.02.20.151731.01215.45620871.83
HCL Technologies1563.4520.151.311696.51016.45424267.97
LTI Mindtree4912.8-23.35-0.476442.654130.3145323.93
Tech Mahindra1246.2-4.2-0.341416.0982.95109654.61
Infosys is currently trading at a spot price of 1501.85 with a bid price of 1508.5 and an offer price of 1508.95. The bid quantity is 400 and the offer quantity is 800. The stock has an open interest of 39,988,800.

Infosys stock's price fluctuated today with a low of 1501.3 and a high of 1528.

The current price of Infosys stock is 1504.35 with a net change of 5.55 and a percent change of 0.37. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tata Consultancy Services3902.518.950.494254.453056.141427944.8
Infosys1507.859.050.61731.01215.45623705.25
HCL Technologies1560.417.11.111696.51016.45423440.3
LTI Mindtree4921.4-14.75-0.36442.654130.3145578.32
Tech Mahindra1250.05-0.35-0.031416.0982.95109993.38
Infosys stock is currently trading at 1510.5 with a net change of 11.7 and a percent change of 0.78. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

Infosys stock's price fluctuated between a low of 1508.5 and a high of 1528 on the current day.

Infosys, a leading IT services company, has a spot price of 1512.5. The bid price is 1518.35 with a bid quantity of 800, and the offer price is 1518.6 with an offer quantity of 400. The open interest stands at 39,283,200, indicating strong market interest in the stock.

Infosys stock is currently priced at 1512.15 with a percent change of 0.89 and a net change of 13.35. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

01 Apr 2024, 09:30 AM IST Infosys share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.66%
3 Months-5.75%
6 Months4.07%
YTD-2.91%
1 Year8.28%
The current data for Infosys stock shows that the price is 1498.8 with a percent change of 0.99 and a net change of 14.7. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

On the last day, Infosys on BSE had a trading volume of 373,978 shares with a closing price of 1484.1.

