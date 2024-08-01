Infosys Share Price Live blog for 01 Aug 2024

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Infosys opened at ₹1874.35, reached a high of ₹1884, and a low of ₹1865.5 before closing at ₹1877. The market capitalization was at ₹773,701.02 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1903 and a 52-week low of ₹1326.32. The BSE volume for the day was 50,275 shares traded.
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1870.0, 0.11% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1260.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2140.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|12
|12
|Buy
|15
|15
|16
|17
|Hold
|13
|13
|9
|8
|Sell
|3
|3
|4
|4
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 44.56% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 50 k.
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1884 & ₹1865.5 yesterday to end at ₹1868. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend