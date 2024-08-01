Hello User
Infosys Share Price Live blog for 01 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : Infosys stock price went down today, 01 Aug 2024, by -0.48 %. The stock closed at 1877 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1868 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Infosys opened at 1874.35, reached a high of 1884, and a low of 1865.5 before closing at 1877. The market capitalization was at 773,701.02 crore, with a 52-week high of 1903 and a 52-week low of 1326.32. The BSE volume for the day was 50,275 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Aug 2024, 08:31 AM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1870.0, 0.11% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1260.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2140.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy10101212
    Buy15151617
    Hold131398
    Sell3344
    Strong Sell1111
01 Aug 2024, 08:16 AM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 9117 k

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 44.56% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 50 k.

01 Aug 2024, 08:01 AM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys closed at ₹1877 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1884 & 1865.5 yesterday to end at 1868. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

