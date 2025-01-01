Infosys Share Price Live blog for 01 Jan 2025

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Infosys opened at ₹1895 and closed at ₹1905.7, marking a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹1895.3 and a low of ₹1845.7 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹789471.3 crore, Infosys is trading significantly below its 52-week high of ₹2006.8 and above its 52-week low of ₹1359.1. The BSE volume for the day was 49,186 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Infosys on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1902.65
|Support 1
|1850.7
|Resistance 2
|1925.8
|Support 2
|1821.9
|Resistance 3
|1954.6
|Support 3
|1798.75
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹2115.0, 12.46% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1530.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2330.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|11
|11
|11
|10
|Buy
|17
|17
|15
|15
|Hold
|8
|9
|10
|12
|Sell
|2
|2
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 30.13% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 49 k.
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1895.3 & ₹1845.7 yesterday to end at ₹1880.7. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.