Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys stock drops as market reacts negatively

Infosys Share Price Today : On the last day, Infosys opened at ₹1521.25, reached a high of ₹1528, and a low of ₹1493 before closing at ₹1498.8. The market capitalization stood at ₹619157.78 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1731 and the 52-week low was ₹1215.45. The BSE volume for the day was 296239 shares traded.
Infosys share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3882.6
|-32.65
|-0.83
|4254.45
|3056.14
|1420663.28
|Infosys
|1483.2
|-12.6
|-0.84
|1731.0
|1215.45
|613509.06
|HCL Technologies
|1528.1
|-28.35
|-1.82
|1696.5
|1016.45
|414675.16
|LTI Mindtree
|4900.65
|19.15
|0.39
|6442.65
|4130.3
|144964.52
|Tech Mahindra
|1236.65
|-8.15
|-0.65
|1416.0
|982.95
|108814.3
Infosys share price live: Today's Price range
Infosys stock reached a low of ₹1481.1 and a high of ₹1492 on the current day.
Infosys April futures opened at 1505.0 as against previous close of 1506.3
Infosys, a leading IT company, is currently trading at a spot price of 1481.95. The bid price is 1489.65 with a bid quantity of 1200, while the offer price is 1489.95 with an offer quantity of 400. The open interest for Infosys stands at 43,573,200. Investors are closely monitoring the stock for potential trading opportunities.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
Infosys Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high
Infosys Ltd stock has had a 52-week low price of 1185.30 and a high of 1733.00. This indicates a significant range of fluctuation in the stock price over the past year, providing potential opportunities for investors.
Infosys Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Infosys share is Bearish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish
Infosys share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|1507.88
|10 Days
|1554.56
|20 Days
|1592.37
|50 Days
|1639.57
|100 Days
|1563.38
|300 Days
|1477.61
Infosys Live Updates
Infosys Live Updates
Infosys share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.81%
|3 Months
|-5.87%
|6 Months
|4.18%
|YTD
|-3.08%
|1 Year
|4.73%
