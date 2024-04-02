Active Stocks
Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys stock drops as market reacts negatively
LIVE UPDATES

Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys stock drops as market reacts negatively

20 min read . Updated: 02 Apr 2024, 06:17 PM IST
Livemint

Infosys stock price went down today, 02 Apr 2024, by -0.82 %. The stock closed at 1495.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1483.6 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys Stock Price TodayPremium
Infosys Stock Price Today

Infosys Share Price Today : On the last day, Infosys opened at 1521.25, reached a high of 1528, and a low of 1493 before closing at 1498.8. The market capitalization stood at 619157.78 crore. The 52-week high was 1731 and the 52-week low was 1215.45. The BSE volume for the day was 296239 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Apr 2024, 06:17:09 PM IST

Infosys share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tata Consultancy Services3882.6-32.65-0.834254.453056.141420663.28
Infosys1483.2-12.6-0.841731.01215.45613509.06
HCL Technologies1528.1-28.35-1.821696.51016.45414675.16
LTI Mindtree4900.6519.150.396442.654130.3144964.52
Tech Mahindra1236.65-8.15-0.651416.0982.95108814.3
02 Apr 2024, 05:31:59 PM IST

Infosys share price live: Today's Price range

Infosys stock reached a low of 1481.1 and a high of 1492 on the current day.

02 Apr 2024, 03:21:12 PM IST

Infosys April futures opened at 1505.0 as against previous close of 1506.3

Infosys, a leading IT company, is currently trading at a spot price of 1481.95. The bid price is 1489.65 with a bid quantity of 1200, while the offer price is 1489.95 with an offer quantity of 400. The open interest for Infosys stands at 43,573,200. Investors are closely monitoring the stock for potential trading opportunities.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

02 Apr 2024, 03:17:00 PM IST

Infosys Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

Infosys Ltd stock has had a 52-week low price of 1185.30 and a high of 1733.00. This indicates a significant range of fluctuation in the stock price over the past year, providing potential opportunities for investors.

02 Apr 2024, 03:02:57 PM IST

Infosys share price NSE Live :Infosys trading at ₹1483.6, down -0.82% from yesterday's ₹1495.8

The current data for Infosys stock shows that the price is 1483.6, with a percent change of -0.82% and a net change of -12.2. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock value.

02 Apr 2024, 02:31:11 PM IST

Infosys share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tata Consultancy Services3889.9-25.35-0.654254.453056.141423334.39
Infosys1482.25-13.55-0.911731.01215.45613116.1
HCL Technologies1531.4-25.05-1.611696.51016.45415570.67
LTI Mindtree4895.9514.450.36442.654130.3144825.49
Tech Mahindra1238.25-6.55-0.531416.0982.95108955.08
02 Apr 2024, 02:22:18 PM IST

Infosys share price Live :Infosys trading at ₹1482.7, down -0.88% from yesterday's ₹1495.8

As of the latest data, the stock price of Infosys is 1482.7 with a percent change of -0.88% and a net change of -13.1. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price of Infosys.

02 Apr 2024, 02:10:41 PM IST

Infosys share price live: Today's Price range

The Infosys stock reached a low of 1482.2 and a high of 1492 on the current day.

02 Apr 2024, 02:00:45 PM IST

Infosys April futures opened at 1505.0 as against previous close of 1506.3

Infosys is currently trading at a spot price of 1482.75 with a bid price of 1488.65 and an offer price of 1489.1. The bid quantity and offer quantity are both at 400. The open interest for Infosys stands at 42,938,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

02 Apr 2024, 01:40:55 PM IST

Infosys share price Today :Infosys trading at ₹1484.35, down -0.77% from yesterday's ₹1495.8

The current data for Infosys stock shows that the price is 1484.35 with a net change of -11.45 and a percent change of -0.77. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

02 Apr 2024, 01:40:36 PM IST

Infosys Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Infosys share is Bearish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish

02 Apr 2024, 01:30:46 PM IST

Infosys share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days1507.88
10 Days1554.56
20 Days1592.37
50 Days1639.57
100 Days1563.38
300 Days1477.61
02 Apr 2024, 01:12:36 PM IST

Infosys share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Infosys stock reached a high of 1492 and a low of 1483.25.

02 Apr 2024, 01:00:46 PM IST

Infosys share price Today :Infosys trading at ₹1484.95, down -0.73% from yesterday's ₹1495.8

As of the most recent data, Infosys stock is priced at 1484.95 with a net change of -10.85 and a percent change of -0.73. This indicates a decrease in the stock price. Investors should monitor further market trends and company news for potential impacts on Infosys stock performance.

02 Apr 2024, 12:52:44 PM IST

02 Apr 2024, 12:43:08 PM IST

Infosys April futures opened at 1505.0 as against previous close of 1506.3

Infosys is currently trading at a spot price of 1483.35 with a bid price of 1490.05 and an offer price of 1490.25. The stock has an offer quantity of 800 and a bid quantity of 800. The open interest for Infosys stands at 42,297,600.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

02 Apr 2024, 12:32:46 PM IST

Infosys share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tata Consultancy Services3887.25-28.0-0.724254.453056.141422364.74
Infosys1484.9-10.9-0.731731.01215.45614212.24
HCL Technologies1549.3-7.15-0.461696.51016.45420428.13
LTI Mindtree4895.814.30.296442.654130.3144821.05
Tech Mahindra1243.2-1.6-0.131416.0982.95109390.64
02 Apr 2024, 12:20:54 PM IST

Infosys share price NSE Live :Infosys trading at ₹1484.1, down -0.78% from yesterday's ₹1495.8

As of the most recent data, Infosys stock is priced at 1484.1 with a percent change of -0.78, resulting in a net change of -11.7. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

02 Apr 2024, 12:13:07 PM IST

Infosys share price live: Today's Price range

Infosys stock's low price today was 1483.25 and the high price was 1492.

02 Apr 2024, 11:40:46 AM IST

Infosys share price Live :Infosys trading at ₹1485.5, down -0.69% from yesterday's ₹1495.8

As of the latest data, Infosys stock is priced at 1485.5, with a percent change of -0.69% and a net change of -10.3. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

02 Apr 2024, 11:30:02 AM IST

Infosys share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tata Consultancy Services3886.25-29.0-0.744254.453056.141421998.84
Infosys1485.0-10.8-0.721731.01215.45614253.61
HCL Technologies1551.85-4.6-0.31696.51016.45421120.12
LTI Mindtree4880.0-1.5-0.036442.654130.3144353.68
Tech Mahindra1240.15-4.65-0.371416.0982.95109122.27
02 Apr 2024, 11:22:24 AM IST

Infosys April futures opened at 1505.0 as against previous close of 1506.3

Infosys is currently trading at a spot price of 1485.5 with a bid price of 1492.65 and an offer price of 1492.85. The stock has an offer quantity of 800 and a bid quantity of 400. The open interest for Infosys stands at 41,606,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

02 Apr 2024, 11:11:56 AM IST

Infosys share price live: Today's Price range

The Infosys stock reached a high of 1492 and a low of 1483.25 on the current day.

02 Apr 2024, 11:02:50 AM IST

Infosys share price Live :Infosys trading at ₹1485.25, down -0.71% from yesterday's ₹1495.8

As of the current data, Infosys stock is priced at 1485.25 with a net change of -10.55 and a percent change of -0.71. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. Investors may want to monitor the stock closely to see if this trend continues or changes in the near future.

02 Apr 2024, 10:41:01 AM IST

Cupid share price to trade ex-bonus, ex-split soon. Sets Q4 results 2024 date ahead of TCS, Infosys results

Q4 results 2024: Cupid has informed exchanges that its board is going to consider and approve Q4FY24 results on 8th April 2024

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/cupid-share-price-to-trade-ex-bonus-ex-split-soon-sets-q4-results-2024-date-ahead-of-tcs-infosys-results-11712033355912.html

02 Apr 2024, 10:33:18 AM IST

Infosys share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tata Consultancy Services3888.45-26.8-0.684254.453056.141422803.83
Infosys1488.7-7.1-0.471731.01215.45615784.07
HCL Technologies1553.4-3.05-0.21696.51016.45421540.74
LTI Mindtree4891.8510.350.216442.654130.3144704.21
Tech Mahindra1240.7-4.1-0.331416.0982.95109170.66
02 Apr 2024, 10:22:31 AM IST

Infosys share price Today :Infosys trading at ₹1489.55, down -0.42% from yesterday's ₹1495.8

The current data for Infosys stock shows that the price is 1489.55, with a percent change of -0.42 and a net change of -6.25. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

02 Apr 2024, 10:13:08 AM IST

Infosys share price live: Today's Price range

The Infosys stock reached a low of 1483.25 and a high of 1492 on the current day. The stock showed a fluctuation between these two price points throughout the trading day.

02 Apr 2024, 10:01:17 AM IST

Infosys April futures opened at 1505.0 as against previous close of 1506.3

Infosys stock is currently trading at a spot price of 1486 with a bid price of 1492.5 and an offer price of 1492.9. The bid quantity stands at 400 while the offer quantity is 3200. The open interest for Infosys is 40958000. Investors can closely monitor these parameters to make informed decisions about trading in Infosys stock.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

02 Apr 2024, 09:51:41 AM IST

02 Apr 2024, 09:40:52 AM IST

Infosys share price NSE Live :Infosys trading at ₹1488.75, down -0.47% from yesterday's ₹1495.8

The current price of Infosys stock is 1488.75 with a percent change of -0.47 and a net change of -7.05. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

02 Apr 2024, 09:32:48 AM IST

Infosys share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.81%
3 Months-5.87%
6 Months4.18%
YTD-3.08%
1 Year4.73%
02 Apr 2024, 08:00:23 AM IST

Infosys share price Live :Infosys closed at ₹1498.8 on last trading day

On the last day, Infosys had a trading volume of 296239 shares on the BSE with a closing price of 1498.8.

Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App