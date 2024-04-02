Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys stock drops as market reacts negatively

LIVE UPDATES

20 min read . 06:17 PM IST Trade

Infosys stock price went down today, 02 Apr 2024, by -0.82 %. The stock closed at 1495.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1483.6 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.