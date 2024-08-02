Infosys Share Price Live blog for 02 Aug 2024

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Infosys opened at ₹1845.4 and closed at ₹1868.05. The stock reached a high of ₹1867.55 and a low of ₹1845.4. Infosys has a market capitalization of ₹767198.29 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1903 and a 52-week low of ₹1326.32. The BSE volume for Infosys on that day was 198684 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
https://www.livemint.com/companies/news/after-infosys-tax-authorities-may-issue-gst-notices-to-more-it-companies-for-alleged-tax-evasion-report-11722530834453.html
Infosys said in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges that the Karnataka GST authority has withdrawn the pre-show-cause notice against the IT giant
https://www.livemint.com/companies/news/infosys-tax-evasions-says-karnataka-gst-watchdog-withdraws-pre-show-cause-notice-11722527466379.html
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Infosys on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1864.7
|Support 1
|1841.9
|Resistance 2
|1877.7
|Support 2
|1832.1
|Resistance 3
|1887.5
|Support 3
|1819.1
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1870.0, 0.96% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1260.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2140.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|12
|12
|Buy
|15
|15
|17
|17
|Hold
|13
|13
|8
|8
|Sell
|3
|3
|4
|4
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 15.96% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 198 k.
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1867.55 & ₹1845.4 yesterday to end at ₹1852.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend