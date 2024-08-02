Hello User
Infosys Share Price Live blog for 02 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : Infosys stock price went down today, 02 Aug 2024, by -0.84 %. The stock closed at 1868.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1852.3 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Infosys opened at 1845.4 and closed at 1868.05. The stock reached a high of 1867.55 and a low of 1845.4. Infosys has a market capitalization of 767198.29 crore, with a 52-week high of 1903 and a 52-week low of 1326.32. The BSE volume for Infosys on that day was 198684 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Aug 2024, 09:00 AM IST After Infosys, tax authorities may issue GST notices to more IT companies for alleged tax evasion: Report

https://www.livemint.com/companies/news/after-infosys-tax-authorities-may-issue-gst-notices-to-more-it-companies-for-alleged-tax-evasion-report-11722530834453.html

02 Aug 2024, 09:00 AM IST Infosys tax evasion: Karnataka GST body withdraws pre-show-cause notice, orders response to taxman

Infosys said in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges that the Karnataka GST authority has withdrawn the pre-show-cause notice against the IT giant

https://www.livemint.com/companies/news/infosys-tax-evasions-says-karnataka-gst-watchdog-withdraws-pre-show-cause-notice-11722527466379.html

02 Aug 2024, 08:45 AM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Infosys on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11864.7Support 11841.9
Resistance 21877.7Support 21832.1
Resistance 31887.5Support 31819.1
02 Aug 2024, 08:33 AM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1870.0, 0.96% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1260.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2140.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy10101212
    Buy15151717
    Hold131388
    Sell3344
    Strong Sell1111
02 Aug 2024, 08:18 AM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 9131 k

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 15.96% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 198 k.

02 Aug 2024, 08:03 AM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys closed at ₹1868.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1867.55 & 1845.4 yesterday to end at 1852.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

