Infosys Share Price Live blog for 02 Dec 2024

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Infosys opened at ₹1855.35 and closed at ₹1857.45, with a high of ₹1876.75 and a low of ₹1845.65. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹769,523.3 crore. Over the past year, Infosys reached a 52-week high of ₹1990.9 and a low of ₹1359.1. The BSE volume for the day was 210,152 shares, reflecting active trading activity.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹2105.0, 13.27% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1530.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2330.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|11
|11
|11
|10
|Buy
|15
|15
|15
|15
|Hold
|10
|10
|10
|13
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|0
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 12.52% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 210 k.
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1876.75 & ₹1845.65 yesterday to end at ₹1858.45. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend