Infosys Share Price Live blog for 02 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:35 AM IST Trade
Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : Infosys stock price went up today, 02 Dec 2024, by 0.05 %. The stock closed at 1857.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1858.45 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Infosys opened at 1855.35 and closed at 1857.45, with a high of 1876.75 and a low of 1845.65. The company's market capitalization stands at 769,523.3 crore. Over the past year, Infosys reached a 52-week high of 1990.9 and a low of 1359.1. The BSE volume for the day was 210,152 shares, reflecting active trading activity.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Dec 2024, 08:35 AM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 2105.0, 13.27% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1530.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2330.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy11111110
    Buy15151515
    Hold10101013
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell2220
02 Dec 2024, 08:17 AM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6235 k

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 12.52% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 210 k.

02 Dec 2024, 08:03 AM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys closed at ₹1857.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1876.75 & 1845.65 yesterday to end at 1858.45. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

