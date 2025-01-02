Hello User
Infosys Share Price Live blog for 02 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:49 AM IST Trade
Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : Infosys stock price went up today, 02 Jan 2025, by 0.1 %. The stock closed at 1880.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1882.65 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Infosys opened at 1879.95 and closed slightly higher at 1880.7. The stock reached a high of 1892.1 and a low of 1875 during the session. With a market capitalization of 778,702 crores, Infosys continues to show resilience, trading well above its 52-week low of 1359.1 but below its 52-week high of 2006.8. The BSE volume recorded was 180,770 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Jan 2025, 08:49 AM IST Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Infosys on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11891.93Support 11872.98
Resistance 21901.92Support 21864.02
Resistance 31910.88Support 31854.03
02 Jan 2025, 08:34 AM IST Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 2105.0, 11.81% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1530.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2330.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy12111110
    Buy16171515
    Hold891012
    Sell2233
    Strong Sell2221
02 Jan 2025, 08:16 AM IST Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 5103 k

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 60.43% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1838 k & BSE volume was 180 k.

02 Jan 2025, 08:05 AM IST Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys closed at ₹1880.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1892.1 & 1875 yesterday to end at 1882.65. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

