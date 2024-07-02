Infosys Share Price Live blog for 02 Jul 2024

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : Infosys opened at ₹1561.05 and closed at ₹1566.95 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹1599.85 and a low of ₹1559.2. The market capitalization stood at ₹658,280.34 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1721.29 and the 52-week low was ₹1255.22. The BSE volume was 438,488 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The share price of Infosys has increased by 0.75% and is currently trading at ₹1601.60. Over the past year, Infosys shares have gained 19.79% to reach ₹1601.60. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.94% to 24141.95 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.17%
|3 Months
|-0.38%
|6 Months
|3.12%
|YTD
|3.69%
|1 Year
|19.79%
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Infosys on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1607.2
|Support 1
|1566.8
|Resistance 2
|1623.75
|Support 2
|1542.95
|Resistance 3
|1647.6
|Support 3
|1526.4
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1609.0, 1.21% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1160.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1920.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|12
|12
|12
|9
|Buy
|16
|17
|17
|13
|Hold
|9
|8
|8
|10
|Sell
|4
|4
|4
|5
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 22.65% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 438 k.
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1599.85 & ₹1559.2 yesterday to end at ₹1566.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend