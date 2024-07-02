Hello User
Infosys Share Price Live blog for 02 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:21 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : Infosys stock price went up today, 02 Jul 2024, by 1.46 %. The stock closed at 1566.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1589.75 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : Infosys opened at 1561.05 and closed at 1566.95 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 1599.85 and a low of 1559.2. The market capitalization stood at 658,280.34 crore. The 52-week high was 1721.29 and the 52-week low was 1255.22. The BSE volume was 438,488 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Jul 2024, 09:21 AM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The share price of Infosys has increased by 0.75% and is currently trading at 1601.60. Over the past year, Infosys shares have gained 19.79% to reach 1601.60. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.94% to 24141.95 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.17%
3 Months-0.38%
6 Months3.12%
YTD3.69%
1 Year19.79%
02 Jul 2024, 08:45 AM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Infosys on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11607.2Support 11566.8
Resistance 21623.75Support 21542.95
Resistance 31647.6Support 31526.4
02 Jul 2024, 08:32 AM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1609.0, 1.21% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1160.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1920.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1212129
    Buy16171713
    Hold98810
    Sell4445
    Strong Sell1111
02 Jul 2024, 08:19 AM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 9360 k

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 22.65% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 438 k.

02 Jul 2024, 08:02 AM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys closed at ₹1566.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1599.85 & 1559.2 yesterday to end at 1566.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

